Short Interest in American Outdoor Brands, Inc. (NASDAQ:AOUT) Drops By 5.9%

American Outdoor Brands, Inc. (NASDAQ:AOUT – Get Free Report) was the target of a significant decline in short interest in February. As of February 29th, there was short interest totalling 117,100 shares, a decline of 5.9% from the February 14th total of 124,400 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 39,900 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 2.9 days. Currently, 1.0% of the shares of the stock are short sold.

American Outdoor Brands Stock Performance

AOUT opened at $8.49 on Monday. The stock has a market cap of $108.31 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -10.35 and a beta of 0.27. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $8.63 and its 200-day moving average price is $8.76. American Outdoor Brands has a one year low of $6.97 and a one year high of $10.35.

Institutional Trading of American Outdoor Brands

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Polar Asset Management Partners Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of American Outdoor Brands in the first quarter valued at about $6,135,000. Engine Capital Management LP acquired a new position in shares of American Outdoor Brands during the first quarter worth about $4,539,000. Brandes Investment Partners LP acquired a new position in shares of American Outdoor Brands during the third quarter worth about $2,101,000. Millennium Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of American Outdoor Brands during the second quarter worth about $1,470,000. Finally, Vanguard Group Inc. increased its stake in shares of American Outdoor Brands by 15.8% during the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 705,356 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,186,000 after acquiring an additional 96,485 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 54.91% of the company’s stock.

About American Outdoor Brands

American Outdoor Brands, Inc provides outdoor products and accessories for rugged outdoor enthusiasts in the United States and internationally. It offers hunting, fishing, camping, shooting, and personal security and defense products. The company also provides shooting sports accessories products include rests, vaults, and other related accessories; outdoor lifestyle products, such as premium sportsmen knives and tools for fishing and hunting; land management tools for hunting preparedness; harvesting products for post-hunt or post-fishing activities; outdoor cooking products; and camping, survival, and emergency preparedness products.

