Short Interest in American Superconductor Co. (NASDAQ:AMSC) Drops By 6.3%

American Superconductor Co. (NASDAQ:AMSC – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a significant decline in short interest during the month of February. As of February 29th, there was short interest totalling 1,780,000 shares, a decline of 6.3% from the February 14th total of 1,900,000 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 1,030,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 1.7 days.
Separately, Roth Mkm upped their target price on shares of American Superconductor from $10.00 to $15.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, January 26th.
AMSC opened at $14.05 on Monday. The firm has a market cap of $431.90 million, a P/E ratio of -23.81 and a beta of 1.94. American Superconductor has a 1-year low of $3.63 and a 1-year high of $17.37. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $12.35 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $9.87.
American Superconductor (NASDAQ:AMSC – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, January 24th. The technology company reported ($0.01) earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.13) by $0.12. American Superconductor had a negative net margin of 12.12% and a negative return on equity of 17.61%. The business had revenue of $39.35 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $34.05 million. Equities analysts anticipate that American Superconductor will post -0.24 earnings per share for the current year.
American Superconductor Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, provides megawatt-scale power resiliency solutions worldwide. The company operates in two segments, Grid and Wind. The Grid segment offers products and services that enable electric utilities, industrial facilities, and renewable energy project developers to connect, transmit, and distribute power under the Gridtec Solutions brand; and engineering planning services.
