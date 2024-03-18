Short Interest in American Superconductor Co. (NASDAQ:AMSC) Drops By 6.3%

American Superconductor Co. (NASDAQ:AMSC – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a significant decline in short interest during the month of February. As of February 29th, there was short interest totalling 1,780,000 shares, a decline of 6.3% from the February 14th total of 1,900,000 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 1,030,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 1.7 days.

Separately, Roth Mkm upped their target price on shares of American Superconductor from $10.00 to $15.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, January 26th.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of AMSC. Essex Investment Management Co. LLC bought a new position in shares of American Superconductor during the third quarter worth $5,291,000. Baillie Gifford & Co. raised its stake in shares of American Superconductor by 39.9% in the fourth quarter. Baillie Gifford & Co. now owns 2,086,279 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $23,241,000 after acquiring an additional 594,909 shares during the period. Millennium Management LLC raised its stake in shares of American Superconductor by 550.2% in the second quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 579,500 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $3,002,000 after acquiring an additional 490,379 shares during the period. Oberweis Asset Management Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of American Superconductor in the fourth quarter valued at $4,186,000. Finally, Invesco Ltd. raised its stake in shares of American Superconductor by 58.9% in the third quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 873,006 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $6,591,000 after acquiring an additional 323,472 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 43.23% of the company’s stock.

AMSC opened at $14.05 on Monday. The firm has a market cap of $431.90 million, a P/E ratio of -23.81 and a beta of 1.94. American Superconductor has a 1-year low of $3.63 and a 1-year high of $17.37. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $12.35 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $9.87.

American Superconductor (NASDAQ:AMSC – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, January 24th. The technology company reported ($0.01) earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.13) by $0.12. American Superconductor had a negative net margin of 12.12% and a negative return on equity of 17.61%. The business had revenue of $39.35 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $34.05 million. Equities analysts anticipate that American Superconductor will post -0.24 earnings per share for the current year.

American Superconductor Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, provides megawatt-scale power resiliency solutions worldwide. The company operates in two segments, Grid and Wind. The Grid segment offers products and services that enable electric utilities, industrial facilities, and renewable energy project developers to connect, transmit, and distribute power under the Gridtec Solutions brand; and engineering planning services.

