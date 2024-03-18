Short Interest in Amplifon S.p.A. (OTCMKTS:AMFPF) Drops By 6.9%

Amplifon S.p.A. (OTCMKTS:AMFPF – Get Free Report) saw a significant decline in short interest in the month of February. As of February 29th, there was short interest totalling 2,602,400 shares, a decline of 6.9% from the February 14th total of 2,796,500 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 0 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently ∞ days.
Amplifon Stock Performance
OTCMKTS AMFPF opened at $29.87 on Monday. Amplifon has a 52-week low of $19.11 and a 52-week high of $35.88. The company has a fifty day moving average of $29.69 and a 200-day moving average of $29.68. The company has a market capitalization of $6.76 billion, a P/E ratio of 38.30 and a beta of 0.43. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.61, a quick ratio of 0.41 and a current ratio of 0.48.
Amplifon Company Profile
