Short Interest in Amplifon S.p.A. (OTCMKTS:AMFPF) Drops By 6.9%

Amplifon S.p.A. (OTCMKTS:AMFPF – Get Free Report) saw a significant decline in short interest in the month of February. As of February 29th, there was short interest totalling 2,602,400 shares, a decline of 6.9% from the February 14th total of 2,796,500 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 0 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently ∞ days.

Amplifon Stock Performance

OTCMKTS AMFPF opened at $29.87 on Monday. Amplifon has a 52-week low of $19.11 and a 52-week high of $35.88. The company has a fifty day moving average of $29.69 and a 200-day moving average of $29.68. The company has a market capitalization of $6.76 billion, a P/E ratio of 38.30 and a beta of 0.43. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.61, a quick ratio of 0.41 and a current ratio of 0.48.

Amplifon Company Profile

Amplifon S.p.A. engages in the distribution of hearing solutions that help people rediscover various emotions of sound in Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Americas, and the Asia Pacific. The company offers ampli-easy, ampli-mini, ampli-connect, and ampli-energy hearing devices. It is also involved in fitting of customized products.

