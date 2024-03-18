Short Interest in AngioDynamics, Inc. (NASDAQ:ANGO) Grows By 8.5%

AngioDynamics, Inc. (NASDAQ:ANGO – Get Free Report) saw a significant increase in short interest in the month of February. As of February 29th, there was short interest totalling 2,300,000 shares, an increase of 8.5% from the February 14th total of 2,120,000 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 522,400 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 4.4 days.

Several research firms recently issued reports on ANGO. HC Wainwright cut their price objective on shares of AngioDynamics from $20.00 to $18.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, January 8th. Raymond James reduced their price target on shares of AngioDynamics from $12.00 to $10.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, January 9th.

Shares of NASDAQ ANGO opened at $5.37 on Monday. AngioDynamics has a 52 week low of $5.26 and a 52 week high of $12.70. The stock has a market cap of $213.99 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -15.34 and a beta of 0.66. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $5.90 and a 200 day simple moving average of $6.66.

AngioDynamics (NASDAQ:ANGO – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Friday, January 5th. The medical instruments supplier reported ($0.05) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.09) by $0.04. AngioDynamics had a negative return on equity of 1.78% and a negative net margin of 4.28%. The business had revenue of $79.07 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $81.65 million. On average, analysts predict that AngioDynamics will post -0.43 EPS for the current year.

A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its position in AngioDynamics by 35.9% during the 1st quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 369,315 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $7,955,000 after purchasing an additional 97,632 shares during the last quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. grew its position in shares of AngioDynamics by 40.9% during the first quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 42,139 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $908,000 after purchasing an additional 12,231 shares in the last quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. lifted its stake in AngioDynamics by 26.7% in the first quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 14,718 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $317,000 after purchasing an additional 3,097 shares during the last quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC increased its holdings in AngioDynamics by 61.6% during the first quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC now owns 19,651 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $423,000 after buying an additional 7,490 shares during the period. Finally, Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS lifted its position in AngioDynamics by 14.3% during the first quarter. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS now owns 33,378 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $719,000 after purchasing an additional 4,166 shares during the period. 90.52% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

AngioDynamics, Inc provides invasive medical devices used by professional healthcare providers for vascular access, surgery, peripheral vascular disease and oncology in the United States and internationally. It offers Auryon Atherectomy system that is designed to deliver an optimized wavelength, pulse width, and amplitude to remove lesions while preserving vessel wall endothelium for treatment of peripheral arterial disease.

