Short Interest in ANI Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:ANIP) Rises By 16.7%

ANI Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:ANIP – Get Free Report) saw a large increase in short interest in the month of February. As of February 29th, there was short interest totalling 249,100 shares, an increase of 16.7% from the February 14th total of 213,400 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 141,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 1.8 days.

Insider Buying and Selling at ANI Pharmaceuticals

In other news, CEO Nikhil Lalwani sold 16,292 shares of ANI Pharmaceuticals stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $67.13, for a total transaction of $1,093,681.96. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 411,629 shares in the company, valued at approximately $27,632,654.77. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. In other ANI Pharmaceuticals news, CFO Stephen P. Carey sold 7,787 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, March 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $65.55, for a total value of $510,437.85. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 177,712 shares in the company, valued at $11,649,021.60. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CEO Nikhil Lalwani sold 16,292 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, March 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $67.13, for a total transaction of $1,093,681.96. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 411,629 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $27,632,654.77. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have sold 123,536 shares of company stock worth $7,943,477. Company insiders own 28.50% of the company’s stock.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On ANI Pharmaceuticals

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. New York State Teachers Retirement System boosted its stake in ANI Pharmaceuticals by 0.9% in the third quarter. New York State Teachers Retirement System now owns 22,180 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $1,288,000 after buying an additional 200 shares in the last quarter. Teachers Retirement System of The State of Kentucky lifted its stake in shares of ANI Pharmaceuticals by 5.4% in the 2nd quarter. Teachers Retirement System of The State of Kentucky now owns 3,881 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $209,000 after acquiring an additional 200 shares during the last quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company boosted its holdings in shares of ANI Pharmaceuticals by 4.3% during the 3rd quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 5,435 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $316,000 after acquiring an additional 225 shares in the last quarter. China Universal Asset Management Co. Ltd. raised its position in ANI Pharmaceuticals by 93.6% in the third quarter. China Universal Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 513 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $30,000 after purchasing an additional 248 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Point72 Asset Management L.P. raised its holdings in ANI Pharmaceuticals by 60.0% in the 2nd quarter. Point72 Asset Management L.P. now owns 776 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $42,000 after buying an additional 291 shares during the last quarter. 69.78% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

ANI Pharmaceuticals Stock Performance

Analyst Ratings Changes

NASDAQ ANIP opened at $66.00 on Monday. ANI Pharmaceuticals has a 52-week low of $36.54 and a 52-week high of $70.50. The stock has a market cap of $1.39 billion, a PE ratio of 78.57 and a beta of 0.80. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $59.04 and a 200-day moving average of $57.45. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.66, a quick ratio of 2.81 and a current ratio of 3.57.

A number of brokerages have weighed in on ANIP. Capital One Financial started coverage on shares of ANI Pharmaceuticals in a research note on Friday. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $80.00 price target on the stock. Guggenheim upped their price objective on ANI Pharmaceuticals from $70.00 to $77.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 5th. HC Wainwright upped their price target on ANI Pharmaceuticals from $73.00 to $83.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, March 4th. Finally, Truist Financial raised their price target on shares of ANI Pharmaceuticals from $72.00 to $80.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, March 1st. Five analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $80.00.

ANI Pharmaceuticals Company Profile

ANI Pharmaceuticals, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, develops, manufactures, and markets branded and generic prescription pharmaceuticals in the United States and Canada. The company manufactures oral solid dose products; semi-solids, liquids, and topicals; controlled substances; and potent products, as well as performs contract development and manufacturing of pharmaceutical products.

