Short Interest in ANZ Group Holdings Limited (OTCMKTS:ANZGF) Declines By 8.5%

ANZ Group Holdings Limited (OTCMKTS:ANZGF – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a significant drop in short interest in the month of February. As of February 29th, there was short interest totalling 3,631,000 shares, a drop of 8.5% from the February 14th total of 3,967,000 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 200 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 18,155.0 days.
ANZ Group Stock Up 6.3 %
Shares of ANZGF stock opened at $19.32 on Monday. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $17.90 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $16.82. ANZ Group has a fifty-two week low of $14.84 and a fifty-two week high of $19.32.
About ANZ Group
Recommended Stories
- Five stocks we like better than ANZ Group
- Dividend Capture Strategy: What You Need to Know
- MarketBeat Week in Review – 3/11 – 3/15
- Stock Ratings and Recommendations: Understanding Analyst Ratings
- Why Dollar General and Dollar Tree Are Similar Yet Different
- How Investors Can Find the Best Cheap Dividend Stocks
- Jabil Stock Implodes: Market Manufactures Entry for New Money
Receive News & Ratings for ANZ Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for ANZ Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.