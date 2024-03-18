Short Interest in Apartment Investment and Management (NYSE:AIV) Grows By 16.8%

Apartment Investment and Management (NYSE:AIV – Get Free Report) was the target of a significant growth in short interest in February. As of February 29th, there was short interest totalling 2,850,000 shares, a growth of 16.8% from the February 14th total of 2,440,000 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 1,010,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 2.8 days. Currently, 2.2% of the shares of the stock are short sold.

Shares of Apartment Investment and Management stock opened at $7.44 on Monday. The firm has a market cap of $1.08 billion, a PE ratio of -6.36 and a beta of 1.30. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $7.60 and a 200 day moving average of $7.17. The company has a current ratio of 2.18, a quick ratio of 2.18 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.73. Apartment Investment and Management has a 12 month low of $5.63 and a 12 month high of $8.93.

Apartment Investment and Management (NYSE:AIV – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 22nd. The real estate investment trust reported ($1.07) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.06) by ($1.01). Apartment Investment and Management had a negative net margin of 88.87% and a negative return on equity of 30.04%. The firm had revenue of $49.35 million for the quarter.

Several hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Point72 Asset Management L.P. purchased a new position in Apartment Investment and Management during the 2nd quarter valued at about $29,000. Ensign Peak Advisors Inc bought a new position in shares of Apartment Investment and Management during the third quarter valued at approximately $30,000. Captrust Financial Advisors purchased a new position in Apartment Investment and Management during the second quarter valued at approximately $30,000. Russell Investments Group Ltd. raised its stake in Apartment Investment and Management by 398.2% in the fourth quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 5,092 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $40,000 after buying an additional 4,070 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Raymond James & Associates purchased a new stake in Apartment Investment and Management during the fourth quarter worth $74,000. 88.04% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several brokerages recently issued reports on AIV. TheStreet raised Apartment Investment and Management from a “d+” rating to a “c-” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 16th. StockNews.com cut shares of Apartment Investment and Management from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Monday, February 26th.

Aimco is a diversified real estate company primarily focused on value add and opportunistic investments, targeting the U.S. multifamily sector. Aimco's mission is to make real estate investments where outcomes are enhanced through our human capital so that substantial value is created for investors, teammates, and the communities in which we operate.

