Short Interest in ARB Co. Limited (OTCMKTS:ARBFF) Drops By 9.1%

ARB Co. Limited (OTCMKTS:ARBFF – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a large drop in short interest in the month of February. As of February 29th, there was short interest totalling 217,800 shares, a drop of 9.1% from the February 14th total of 239,500 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 0 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently ∞ days.

ARB Stock Performance

Shares of ARBFF stock opened at $22.41 on Monday. ARB has a 52 week low of $18.53 and a 52 week high of $22.41. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $22.40 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $20.61.

About ARB

ARB Corporation Limited engages in the design, manufacture, distribution, and sale of motor vehicle accessories and light metal engineering works. The company provides bull bars, side rails and steps, canopies, UTE lids and tub accessories, roof racks, cross bars and carriers, suspension systems, driving lights, air compressors and tire accessories, air lockers, winches, recovery equipment and points, under vehicle protection products, fuel tanks and storage, drawers and cargo solutions, slide kitchen, portable fridge freezers, tents, swags and awnings, camping and touring accessories, safari snorkels, dual battery and solar systems, interior protection, and general accessories, as well as rear protection, towing, and wheel carriers.

