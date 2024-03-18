Short Interest in AUO Co. (OTCMKTS:AUOTY) Drops By 8.8%

AUO Co. (OTCMKTS:AUOTY – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a significant decrease in short interest in the month of February. As of February 29th, there was short interest totalling 123,200 shares, a decrease of 8.8% from the February 14th total of 135,100 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 91,100 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 1.4 days.
AUO Stock Performance
OTCMKTS:AUOTY opened at $5.74 on Monday. AUO has a 12-month low of $4.54 and a 12-month high of $6.97. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $5.83 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $5.41.
About AUO
Read More
- Five stocks we like better than AUO
- How to Evaluate a Stock Before Buying
- MarketBeat Week in Review – 3/11 – 3/15
- Industrial Products Stocks Investing
- Why Dollar General and Dollar Tree Are Similar Yet Different
- P/E Ratio Calculation: How to Assess Stocks
- Jabil Stock Implodes: Market Manufactures Entry for New Money
Receive News & Ratings for AUO Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for AUO and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.