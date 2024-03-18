Short Interest in AUO Co. (OTCMKTS:AUOTY) Drops By 8.8%

AUO Co. (OTCMKTS:AUOTY – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a significant decrease in short interest in the month of February. As of February 29th, there was short interest totalling 123,200 shares, a decrease of 8.8% from the February 14th total of 135,100 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 91,100 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 1.4 days.

AUO Stock Performance

OTCMKTS:AUOTY opened at $5.74 on Monday. AUO has a 12-month low of $4.54 and a 12-month high of $6.97. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $5.83 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $5.41.

About AUO

AUO Corporation researches, develops, produces, and sells thin film transistor liquid crystal displays (TFT-LCDs) and other flat panel displays for various applications. It operates through two segments, Display and Energy. The company designs, manufactures, and sells ingots, solar wafers, and solar modules, as well as provides technical engineering and maintenance services for solar system projects.

