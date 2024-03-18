Short Interest in Bloom Energy Co. (NYSE:BE) Grows By 18.3%

Bloom Energy Co. (NYSE:BE – Get Free Report) was the target of a significant growth in short interest during the month of February. As of February 29th, there was short interest totalling 37,270,000 shares, a growth of 18.3% from the February 14th total of 31,510,000 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 5,460,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 6.8 days.

Bloom Energy Trading Up 2.5 %

Shares of NYSE:BE opened at $9.26 on Monday. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $10.90 and a two-hundred day moving average of $12.34. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.08 billion, a P/E ratio of -6.39 and a beta of 2.76. Bloom Energy has a 12-month low of $8.41 and a 12-month high of $20.62. The company has a quick ratio of 2.53, a current ratio of 3.60 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.41.

Get Bloom Energy alerts:

Bloom Energy (NYSE:BE – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, February 15th. The company reported $0.05 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.06) by $0.11. The company had revenue of $356.92 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $481.90 million. Bloom Energy had a negative net margin of 22.66% and a negative return on equity of 23.88%. On average, equities analysts expect that Bloom Energy will post -0.17 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of equities research analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Susquehanna cut their price target on Bloom Energy from $21.00 to $18.00 and set a “positive” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, February 16th. Truist Financial raised Bloom Energy from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and lifted their price target for the company from $9.00 to $11.00 in a report on Wednesday, March 6th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut Bloom Energy from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and cut their price target for the company from $19.00 to $14.00 in a report on Friday, February 16th. Bank of America cut Bloom Energy from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating and cut their price target for the company from $16.00 to $10.00 in a report on Monday, January 29th. Finally, Redburn Atlantic started coverage on shares of Bloom Energy in a research note on Tuesday, February 6th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $12.50 price objective on the stock. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $16.56.

View Our Latest Stock Report on BE

Insider Transactions at Bloom Energy

In other Bloom Energy news, EVP Shawn Marie Soderberg sold 13,120 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $9.34, for a total value of $122,540.80. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 73,946 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $690,655.64. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 8.81% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Bloom Energy

A number of institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of BE. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Bloom Energy by 1.6% in the 4th quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 19,528,801 shares of the company’s stock valued at $289,026,000 after purchasing an additional 307,627 shares during the last quarter. Electron Capital Partners LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Bloom Energy in the 4th quarter valued at $27,796,000. FIL Ltd lifted its stake in shares of Bloom Energy by 47.7% in the 4th quarter. FIL Ltd now owns 137,898 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,041,000 after purchasing an additional 44,550 shares during the last quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD lifted its stake in shares of Bloom Energy by 6.9% in the 4th quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 109,980 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,628,000 after purchasing an additional 7,110 shares during the last quarter. Finally, GSA Capital Partners LLP acquired a new stake in shares of Bloom Energy in the 4th quarter valued at $480,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 82.95% of the company’s stock.

About Bloom Energy

(Get Free Report)

Bloom Energy Corporation designs, manufactures, sells, and installs solid-oxide fuel cell systems for on-site power generation in the United States and internationally. The company offers Bloom Energy Server, a solid oxide technology that converts fuel, such as natural gas, biogas, hydrogen, or a blend of these fuels into electricity through an electrochemical process without combustion.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Bloom Energy Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Bloom Energy and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.