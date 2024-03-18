Short Interest in Bloom Energy Co. (NYSE:BE) Grows By 18.3%

Bloom Energy Co. (NYSE:BE – Get Free Report) was the target of a significant growth in short interest during the month of February. As of February 29th, there was short interest totalling 37,270,000 shares, a growth of 18.3% from the February 14th total of 31,510,000 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 5,460,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 6.8 days.
Bloom Energy Trading Up 2.5 %
Shares of NYSE:BE opened at $9.26 on Monday. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $10.90 and a two-hundred day moving average of $12.34. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.08 billion, a P/E ratio of -6.39 and a beta of 2.76. Bloom Energy has a 12-month low of $8.41 and a 12-month high of $20.62. The company has a quick ratio of 2.53, a current ratio of 3.60 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.41.
Bloom Energy (NYSE:BE – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, February 15th. The company reported $0.05 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.06) by $0.11. The company had revenue of $356.92 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $481.90 million. Bloom Energy had a negative net margin of 22.66% and a negative return on equity of 23.88%. On average, equities analysts expect that Bloom Energy will post -0.17 EPS for the current fiscal year.
Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth
View Our Latest Stock Report on BE
Insider Transactions at Bloom Energy
In other Bloom Energy news, EVP Shawn Marie Soderberg sold 13,120 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $9.34, for a total value of $122,540.80. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 73,946 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $690,655.64. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 8.81% of the company’s stock.
Institutional Investors Weigh In On Bloom Energy
A number of institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of BE. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Bloom Energy by 1.6% in the 4th quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 19,528,801 shares of the company’s stock valued at $289,026,000 after purchasing an additional 307,627 shares during the last quarter. Electron Capital Partners LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Bloom Energy in the 4th quarter valued at $27,796,000. FIL Ltd lifted its stake in shares of Bloom Energy by 47.7% in the 4th quarter. FIL Ltd now owns 137,898 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,041,000 after purchasing an additional 44,550 shares during the last quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD lifted its stake in shares of Bloom Energy by 6.9% in the 4th quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 109,980 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,628,000 after purchasing an additional 7,110 shares during the last quarter. Finally, GSA Capital Partners LLP acquired a new stake in shares of Bloom Energy in the 4th quarter valued at $480,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 82.95% of the company’s stock.
About Bloom Energy
Bloom Energy Corporation designs, manufactures, sells, and installs solid-oxide fuel cell systems for on-site power generation in the United States and internationally. The company offers Bloom Energy Server, a solid oxide technology that converts fuel, such as natural gas, biogas, hydrogen, or a blend of these fuels into electricity through an electrochemical process without combustion.
