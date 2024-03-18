Short Interest in Cass Information Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CASS) Increases By 18.5%

Cass Information Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CASS – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a large increase in short interest in February. As of February 29th, there was short interest totalling 194,100 shares, an increase of 18.5% from the February 14th total of 163,800 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 43,100 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 4.5 days. Approximately 1.6% of the company’s stock are short sold.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of analysts recently issued reports on the stock. TheStreet downgraded shares of Cass Information Systems from a “b-” rating to a “c” rating in a report on Thursday, January 25th. StockNews.com raised shares of Cass Information Systems from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, March 8th. Finally, Piper Sandler raised shares of Cass Information Systems from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and increased their price target for the stock from $45.00 to $51.00 in a report on Monday, February 12th.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Cass Information Systems

Cass Information Systems Stock Up 0.7 %

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of CASS. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of Cass Information Systems by 108,000.0% in the fourth quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 45,277,674 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $2,074,623,000 after buying an additional 45,235,789 shares during the last quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC increased its position in Cass Information Systems by 343.7% during the second quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC now owns 325,963 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $12,641,000 after purchasing an additional 252,502 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its position in Cass Information Systems by 12.7% during the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 863,432 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $29,952,000 after purchasing an additional 97,167 shares during the last quarter. Ballast Asset Management LP acquired a new stake in Cass Information Systems during the third quarter worth about $2,601,000. Finally, Invenomic Capital Management LP acquired a new stake in Cass Information Systems during the second quarter worth about $2,192,000. 57.60% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

CASS opened at $46.36 on Monday. The company has a market cap of $631.98 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.27 and a beta of 0.73. Cass Information Systems has a 52-week low of $35.05 and a 52-week high of $50.25. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $45.11 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $41.86.

Cass Information Systems (NASDAQ:CASS – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, January 25th. The business services provider reported $0.61 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.48 by $0.13. The business had revenue of $50.74 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $48.33 million. Cass Information Systems had a net margin of 15.22% and a return on equity of 13.84%. On average, research analysts forecast that Cass Information Systems will post 2.74 EPS for the current year.

Cass Information Systems Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 15th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, March 5th were given a $0.30 dividend. This represents a $1.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.59%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, March 4th. Cass Information Systems’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 55.05%.

Cass Information Systems Company Profile

Cass Information Systems, Inc provides payment and information processing services to manufacturing, distribution, and retail enterprises in the United States. The company operates through two segments, Information Services and Banking Services. Its services include freight invoice rating, payment processing, auditing, and the generation of accounting and transportation information.

Featured Stories

