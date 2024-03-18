Short Interest in China Green Agriculture, Inc. (NYSE:CGA) Increases By 17.5%

China Green Agriculture, Inc. (NYSE:CGA – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a large increase in short interest in the month of February. As of February 29th, there was short interest totalling 64,400 shares, an increase of 17.5% from the February 14th total of 54,800 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 199,800 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.3 days. Approximately 0.8% of the company’s shares are sold short.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On China Green Agriculture

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP acquired a new stake in China Green Agriculture during the first quarter worth about $115,000. Susquehanna International Group LLP bought a new stake in shares of China Green Agriculture in the 1st quarter valued at $175,000. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC grew its position in China Green Agriculture by 67.8% in the 1st quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 19,051 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $192,000 after purchasing an additional 7,700 shares during the period. 0.74% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Separately, StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of China Green Agriculture in a research note on Friday. They issued a “sell” rating on the stock.

China Green Agriculture Stock Down 2.8 %

Shares of CGA stock opened at $3.07 on Monday. The business has a 50 day moving average of $2.66 and a two-hundred day moving average of $2.32. The company has a market cap of $42.43 million, a P/E ratio of -2.54 and a beta of 0.49. China Green Agriculture has a 52 week low of $1.61 and a 52 week high of $4.30.

China Green Agriculture (NYSE:CGA – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Friday, February 9th. The basic materials company reported ($0.40) earnings per share for the quarter. China Green Agriculture had a negative return on equity of 12.68% and a negative net margin of 14.54%. The company had revenue of $17.80 million during the quarter.

China Green Agriculture Company Profile

China Green Agriculture, Inc, through its subsidiaries, engages in the research, development, production, and sale of various fertilizers, agricultural products, and bitcoin in the People's Republic of China and the United States. The company operates through four segments: Jinong (Fertilizer Production); Gufeng (Fertilizer Production); Yuxing (Agricultural Products Production); and Antaeus (Bitcoin).

