Short Interest in First Trust California Municipal High Income ETF (NASDAQ:FCAL) Grows By 17.3%

First Trust California Municipal High Income ETF (NASDAQ:FCAL – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a large increase in short interest in the month of February. As of February 29th, there was short interest totalling 35,900 shares, an increase of 17.3% from the February 14th total of 30,600 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 36,300 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 1.0 days.

First Trust California Municipal High Income ETF Trading Down 0.0 %

NASDAQ FCAL opened at $49.83 on Monday. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $49.74 and its 200-day simple moving average is $48.74. The stock has a market cap of $214.27 million, a P/E ratio of 131.12 and a beta of 0.15. First Trust California Municipal High Income ETF has a 52 week low of $46.30 and a 52 week high of $51.97.

Get First Trust California Municipal High Income ETF alerts:

First Trust California Municipal High Income ETF Announces Dividend

The firm also recently declared a monthly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, February 29th. Investors of record on Thursday, February 22nd were issued a $0.12 dividend. This represents a $1.44 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.89%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, February 21st. First Trust California Municipal High Income ETF’s dividend payout ratio is currently 363.16%.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On First Trust California Municipal High Income ETF

First Trust California Municipal High Income ETF Company Profile

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. UBS Group AG acquired a new stake in shares of First Trust California Municipal High Income ETF during the second quarter worth approximately $40,000. Chilton Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of First Trust California Municipal High Income ETF in the 1st quarter worth about $70,000. Harbour Investments Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of First Trust California Municipal High Income ETF in the 4th quarter valued at about $93,000. Ameritas Investment Partners Inc. lifted its position in shares of First Trust California Municipal High Income ETF by 95.7% during the second quarter. Ameritas Investment Partners Inc. now owns 3,067 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $150,000 after purchasing an additional 1,500 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company MN acquired a new position in First Trust California Municipal High Income ETF in the second quarter worth about $177,000. 54.39% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

(Get Free Report)

First California Financial Group, Inc is a bank holding company for its wholly owned subsidiary First California Bank (the Bank). The Bank is a full-service commercial bank. The Bank’s operations are primarily located within the areas commonly known as the 101 corridor stretching from the City of Ventura to Calabasas, California, the Moorpark-Simi Valley corridor, the western San Fernando Valley, the Tri-Cities area of Glendale-Burbank-Pasadena, the South Bay, the Inland Empire, north San Diego County, Century City and other parts of Los Angeles, Orange San Luis Obispo and Ventura Counties in Southern California.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for First Trust California Municipal High Income ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for First Trust California Municipal High Income ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.