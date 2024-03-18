Short Interest in First Trust California Municipal High Income ETF (NASDAQ:FCAL) Grows By 17.3%

First Trust California Municipal High Income ETF (NASDAQ:FCAL – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a large increase in short interest in the month of February. As of February 29th, there was short interest totalling 35,900 shares, an increase of 17.3% from the February 14th total of 30,600 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 36,300 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 1.0 days.
First Trust California Municipal High Income ETF Trading Down 0.0 %
NASDAQ FCAL opened at $49.83 on Monday. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $49.74 and its 200-day simple moving average is $48.74. The stock has a market cap of $214.27 million, a P/E ratio of 131.12 and a beta of 0.15. First Trust California Municipal High Income ETF has a 52 week low of $46.30 and a 52 week high of $51.97.
First Trust California Municipal High Income ETF Announces Dividend
The firm also recently declared a monthly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, February 29th. Investors of record on Thursday, February 22nd were issued a $0.12 dividend. This represents a $1.44 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.89%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, February 21st. First Trust California Municipal High Income ETF’s dividend payout ratio is currently 363.16%.
Institutional Investors Weigh In On First Trust California Municipal High Income ETF
First Trust California Municipal High Income ETF Company Profile
First California Financial Group, Inc is a bank holding company for its wholly owned subsidiary First California Bank (the Bank). The Bank is a full-service commercial bank. The Bank’s operations are primarily located within the areas commonly known as the 101 corridor stretching from the City of Ventura to Calabasas, California, the Moorpark-Simi Valley corridor, the western San Fernando Valley, the Tri-Cities area of Glendale-Burbank-Pasadena, the South Bay, the Inland Empire, north San Diego County, Century City and other parts of Los Angeles, Orange San Luis Obispo and Ventura Counties in Southern California.
Read More
- Five stocks we like better than First Trust California Municipal High Income ETF
- Stock Analyst Ratings and Canadian Analyst Ratings
- MarketBeat Week in Review – 3/11 – 3/15
- Investing in Commodities: What Are They? How to Invest in Them
- Why Dollar General and Dollar Tree Are Similar Yet Different
- The How And Why of Investing in Oil Stocks
- Jabil Stock Implodes: Market Manufactures Entry for New Money
Receive News & Ratings for First Trust California Municipal High Income ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for First Trust California Municipal High Income ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.