Short Interest in Fortinet, Inc. (NASDAQ:FTNT) Expands By 16.7%

Fortinet, Inc. (NASDAQ:FTNT – Get Free Report) was the target of a significant increase in short interest in February. As of February 29th, there was short interest totalling 12,860,000 shares, an increase of 16.7% from the February 14th total of 11,020,000 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 6,600,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 1.9 days.

Insider Activity

In related news, EVP Patrice Perche sold 7,535 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, December 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $58.22, for a total value of $438,687.70. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 25,730 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,498,000.60. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. In other news, CEO Ken Xie sold 46,733 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, January 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $60.12, for a total value of $2,809,587.96. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 51,701,091 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,108,269,590.92. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, EVP Patrice Perche sold 7,535 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, December 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $58.22, for a total transaction of $438,687.70. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 25,730 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,498,000.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 162,415 shares of company stock worth $10,672,669 over the last 90 days. 17.54% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Get Fortinet alerts:

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Alliancebernstein L.P. boosted its stake in Fortinet by 2.1% during the 2nd quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 28,859,057 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $2,181,456,000 after purchasing an additional 595,952 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp boosted its stake in Fortinet by 2.5% in the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 26,042,793 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $1,968,575,000 after purchasing an additional 647,200 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Fortinet by 1.0% in the first quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 15,178,603 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $1,007,182,000 after purchasing an additional 147,048 shares in the last quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC lifted its position in Fortinet by 125,937.5% in the 4th quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 14,597,668 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $713,680,000 after buying an additional 14,586,086 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Nordea Investment Management AB lifted its holdings in shares of Fortinet by 156.8% during the 3rd quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 9,441,059 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $554,945,000 after buying an additional 5,765,174 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 65.00% of the company’s stock.

Fortinet Stock Down 1.9 %

Fortinet stock opened at $66.72 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 13.38, a quick ratio of 1.06 and a current ratio of 1.19. Fortinet has a one year low of $44.12 and a one year high of $81.24. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $66.97 and a 200-day simple moving average of $60.37. The firm has a market capitalization of $50.91 billion, a P/E ratio of 46.01, a P/E/G ratio of 3.11 and a beta of 1.08.

Fortinet (NASDAQ:FTNT – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, February 5th. The software maker reported $0.51 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.43 by $0.08. The company had revenue of $1.42 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.41 billion. Fortinet had a net margin of 21.64% and a negative return on equity of 7,572.46%. Fortinet’s revenue was up 10.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $0.38 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts expect that Fortinet will post 1.39 earnings per share for the current year.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several research firms have issued reports on FTNT. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their price objective on shares of Fortinet from $60.00 to $71.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 7th. Cantor Fitzgerald restated a “neutral” rating and set a $75.00 price objective (up previously from $50.00) on shares of Fortinet in a research note on Wednesday, February 7th. Stifel Nicolaus increased their target price on Fortinet from $52.00 to $78.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 7th. DZ Bank cut Fortinet from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $60.00 price target for the company. in a report on Thursday, February 8th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price objective on shares of Fortinet from $65.00 to $70.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 7th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, twenty-one have issued a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Fortinet presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $71.55.

Check Out Our Latest Stock Report on FTNT

About Fortinet

(Get Free Report)

Fortinet, Inc provides cybersecurity and convergence of networking and security solutions worldwide. It offers secure networking solutions focus on the convergence of networking and security; network firewall solutions that consist of FortiGate data centers, hyperscale, and distributed firewalls, as well as encrypted applications; wireless LAN solutions; and secure connectivity solutions, including FortiSwitch secure ethernet switches, FortiAP wireless local area network access points, FortiExtender 5G connectivity gateways, and other products.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Fortinet Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Fortinet and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.