Short Interest in Frontier Lithium Inc. (OTCMKTS:LITOF) Increases By 7.5%

Frontier Lithium Inc. (OTCMKTS:LITOF – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a significant increase in short interest during the month of February. As of February 29th, there was short interest totalling 729,900 shares, an increase of 7.5% from the February 14th total of 678,800 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 245,600 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 3.0 days.
Frontier Lithium Trading Up 2.8 %
LITOF opened at $0.56 on Monday. Frontier Lithium has a 12-month low of $0.30 and a 12-month high of $1.63. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $0.52 and a 200-day moving average price of $0.62.
Frontier Lithium Company Profile
Read More
- Five stocks we like better than Frontier Lithium
- The Top 3 Healthcare Dividend Stocks to Buy and Hold
- MarketBeat Week in Review – 3/11 – 3/15
- Investing In Preferred Stock vs. Common Stock
- Why Dollar General and Dollar Tree Are Similar Yet Different
- Investing in the High PE Growth Stocks
- Jabil Stock Implodes: Market Manufactures Entry for New Money
Receive News & Ratings for Frontier Lithium Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Frontier Lithium and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.