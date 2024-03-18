Short Interest in Frontier Lithium Inc. (OTCMKTS:LITOF) Increases By 7.5%

Frontier Lithium Inc. (OTCMKTS:LITOF – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a significant increase in short interest during the month of February. As of February 29th, there was short interest totalling 729,900 shares, an increase of 7.5% from the February 14th total of 678,800 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 245,600 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 3.0 days.

Frontier Lithium Trading Up 2.8 %

LITOF opened at $0.56 on Monday. Frontier Lithium has a 12-month low of $0.30 and a 12-month high of $1.63. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $0.52 and a 200-day moving average price of $0.62.

Get Frontier Lithium alerts:

Frontier Lithium Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Read More

Frontier Lithium Inc engages in the acquisition, exploration, and development of mining properties in North America. Its flagship property includes the PAK Lithium project, which covers approximately 27,069 hectares comprising three mining leases and 1,258 contiguous mining claims located in northwestern Ontario, Canada.

Receive News & Ratings for Frontier Lithium Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Frontier Lithium and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.