Short Interest in Landsea Homes Co. (NASDAQ:LSEA) Grows By 9.2%

Landsea Homes Co. (NASDAQ:LSEA – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a significant increase in short interest in the month of February. As of February 29th, there was short interest totalling 908,800 shares, an increase of 9.2% from the February 14th total of 831,900 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 224,900 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 4.0 days. Approximately 7.1% of the company’s shares are short sold.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of analysts have recently commented on LSEA shares. Barclays boosted their price objective on shares of Landsea Homes from $13.00 to $14.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 5th. Wedbush reissued an “outperform” rating and issued a $16.00 price objective on shares of Landsea Homes in a research report on Friday, March 1st.

Insider Activity at Landsea Homes

Institutional Trading of Landsea Homes

In other news, COO Michael Forsum acquired 17,241 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 8th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $11.60 per share, for a total transaction of $199,995.60. Following the completion of the acquisition, the chief operating officer now owns 446,682 shares in the company, valued at $5,181,511.20. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink . In related news, COO Michael Forsum purchased 17,241 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, March 8th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $11.60 per share, with a total value of $199,995.60. Following the completion of the purchase, the chief operating officer now owns 446,682 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,181,511.20. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link . Also, major shareholder Holdings Corp Landsea sold 2,800,000 shares of Landsea Homes stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $11.60, for a total transaction of $32,480,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 16,940,729 shares in the company, valued at approximately $196,512,456.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Corporate insiders own 66.90% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Byrne Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in Landsea Homes during the third quarter worth $26,000. FMR LLC increased its holdings in shares of Landsea Homes by 295.9% in the third quarter. FMR LLC now owns 3,195 shares of the company’s stock valued at $29,000 after purchasing an additional 2,388 shares during the last quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC increased its holdings in shares of Landsea Homes by 255.1% in the third quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 3,682 shares of the company’s stock valued at $33,000 after purchasing an additional 2,645 shares during the last quarter. Citigroup Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Landsea Homes by 20,176.2% in the second quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 4,258 shares of the company’s stock valued at $40,000 after purchasing an additional 4,237 shares during the last quarter. Finally, AJOVista LLC acquired a new position in shares of Landsea Homes in the fourth quarter valued at $64,000. 13.83% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Landsea Homes Stock Performance

NASDAQ LSEA opened at $12.42 on Monday. The company has a current ratio of 2.37, a quick ratio of 2.37 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.34. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $12.46 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $10.73. Landsea Homes has a 1 year low of $7.00 and a 1 year high of $13.99. The firm has a market capitalization of $447.37 million, a P/E ratio of 16.56 and a beta of 1.04.

About Landsea Homes

Landsea Homes Corporation (Nasdaq: LSEA) is a publicly traded residential homebuilder based in Dallas, Texas that designs and builds best-in-class homes and sustainable master-planned communities in some of the nation's most desirable markets. The company has developed homes and communities in New York, Boston, New Jersey, Arizona, Colorado, Florida, Texas and throughout California in Silicon Valley, Los Angeles, and Orange County.

See Also

