Short Interest in Lantern Pharma Inc. (NASDAQ:LTRN) Expands By 14.1%

Lantern Pharma Inc. (NASDAQ:LTRN – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a significant growth in short interest in the month of February. As of February 29th, there was short interest totalling 68,000 shares, a growth of 14.1% from the February 14th total of 59,600 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 146,100 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.5 days. Currently, 0.9% of the company’s stock are sold short.

Lantern Pharma Price Performance

NASDAQ:LTRN opened at $8.70 on Monday. The company has a market cap of $92.79 million, a PE ratio of -6.21 and a beta of 1.28. Lantern Pharma has a one year low of $2.38 and a one year high of $9.59. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $4.66 and a 200-day moving average of $4.04.

Get Lantern Pharma alerts:

Insider Activity

In other news, major shareholder Aaron G.L. Fletcher sold 74,297 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $4.85, for a total transaction of $360,340.45. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 62,088 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $301,126.80. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Company insiders own 6.92% of the company’s stock.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Lantern Pharma

Lantern Pharma Company Profile

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of LTRN. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP bought a new position in shares of Lantern Pharma during the 4th quarter worth approximately $51,000. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its position in shares of Lantern Pharma by 52.7% during the 1st quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 8,018 shares of the company’s stock worth $57,000 after buying an additional 2,768 shares in the last quarter. Meridian Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Lantern Pharma in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $57,000. Renaissance Technologies LLC bought a new stake in shares of Lantern Pharma in the 1st quarter worth approximately $77,000. Finally, UBS Group AG raised its holdings in shares of Lantern Pharma by 23.7% in the 4th quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 14,841 shares of the company’s stock worth $90,000 after purchasing an additional 2,841 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 10.61% of the company’s stock.

(Get Free Report)

Lantern Pharma Inc, a clinical stage biotechnology company, focuses on artificial intelligence, machine learning, and genomic data to streamline the drug development process. It develops LP-100 for treatment in combination with the class of anticancer agent known as PARP inhibitors. The company also develops LP-300 as a combination therapy for never-smokers with non-small cell lung cancer adenocarcinoma; and LP-284, a novel small molecule and DNA damaging agent for the treatment of mantle cell lymphoma and double hit lymphoma.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Lantern Pharma Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Lantern Pharma and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.