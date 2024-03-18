Short Interest in Lanvin Group Holdings Limited (NYSE:LANV) Expands By 17.4%

Lanvin Group Holdings Limited (NYSE:LANV – Get Free Report) was the target of a significant growth in short interest in the month of February. As of February 29th, there was short interest totalling 39,900 shares, a growth of 17.4% from the February 14th total of 34,000 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 22,500 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 1.8 days. Currently, 0.1% of the company’s stock are sold short.

Institutional Trading of Lanvin Group

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of LANV. UBS Group AG purchased a new stake in shares of Lanvin Group during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $217,000. Prudential Financial Inc. purchased a new stake in Lanvin Group during the 1st quarter valued at $3,214,000. Finally, Ergoteles LLC bought a new stake in shares of Lanvin Group in the 2nd quarter worth $317,000. 75.13% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Lanvin Group Price Performance

Shares of NYSE LANV opened at $1.75 on Monday. Lanvin Group has a 1 year low of $1.66 and a 1 year high of $6.64. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.14, a current ratio of 0.95 and a quick ratio of 0.48. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $2.20 and a 200 day moving average of $3.17.

Lanvin Group Company Profile

Lanvin Group Holdings Limited operates as a couture house worldwide. The company offers ready-to-wear, made to measure, footwear, leather goods, costume jewelry, accessories, eyewear, and childrenswear under the Lanvin brand name; ready-to-wear, legwear, lingerie and beachwear, and accessories under the Wolford brand; footwear under the Sergio Rossi brand name; luxury womenswear, footwear, handbags, jewelry, and leather goods under the St.

