Short Interest in Lassonde Industries Inc. (OTCMKTS:LSDAF) Declines By 8.8%

Lassonde Industries Inc. (OTCMKTS:LSDAF – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a significant drop in short interest in the month of February. As of February 29th, there was short interest totalling 5,200 shares, a drop of 8.8% from the February 14th total of 5,700 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 100 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 52.0 days.
Lassonde Industries Stock Performance
Lassonde Industries stock opened at $110.26 on Monday. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $108.89 and its 200 day moving average price is $101.27. Lassonde Industries has a 1-year low of $70.84 and a 1-year high of $118.55.
About Lassonde Industries
Recommended Stories
- Five stocks we like better than Lassonde Industries
- 3 Must-Buy Warren Buffett Stocks for Volatile Times
- MarketBeat Week in Review – 3/11 – 3/15
- How to Calculate Retirement Income: MarketBeat’s Calculator
- Why Dollar General and Dollar Tree Are Similar Yet Different
- Retail Stocks Investing, Explained
- Jabil Stock Implodes: Market Manufactures Entry for New Money
Receive News & Ratings for Lassonde Industries Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Lassonde Industries and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.