Short Interest in Lassonde Industries Inc. (OTCMKTS:LSDAF) Declines By 8.8%

Lassonde Industries Inc. (OTCMKTS:LSDAF – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a significant drop in short interest in the month of February. As of February 29th, there was short interest totalling 5,200 shares, a drop of 8.8% from the February 14th total of 5,700 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 100 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 52.0 days.

Lassonde Industries Stock Performance

Lassonde Industries stock opened at $110.26 on Monday. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $108.89 and its 200 day moving average price is $101.27. Lassonde Industries has a 1-year low of $70.84 and a 1-year high of $118.55.

Get Lassonde Industries alerts:

About Lassonde Industries

(Get Free Report)

Recommended Stories

Lassonde Industries Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the development, production, and marketing of a range of ready-to-drink beverages, fruit-based snacks, and frozen juice concentrates in Canada, the United States, and internationally. It offers pure juices, ready-to-drink fruit drinks, and fruit-based snacks.

Receive News & Ratings for Lassonde Industries Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Lassonde Industries and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.