Short Interest in Leonardo S.p.a. (OTCMKTS:FINMY) Grows By 16.7%

Leonardo S.p.a. (OTCMKTS:FINMY – Get Free Report) saw a significant increase in short interest in February. As of February 29th, there was short interest totalling 16,100 shares, an increase of 16.7% from the February 14th total of 13,800 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 320,800 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.1 days.

Leonardo Stock Performance

Shares of OTCMKTS:FINMY opened at $11.64 on Monday. The company has a 50 day moving average of $9.81 and a 200 day moving average of $8.37. Leonardo has a 12 month low of $5.31 and a 12 month high of $11.66. The company has a quick ratio of 0.62, a current ratio of 0.99 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45.

Get Leonardo alerts:

About Leonardo

(Get Free Report)

Further Reading

Leonardo S.p.a., an industrial and technological company, engages in the helicopters, defense electronics and security, aircraft, aerostructures, and space sectors in Italy, the United Kingdom, rest of Europe, the United States, and internationally. The company offers a range of helicopters for battlefield, combat, maritime, training, VIP/executive transport, medical and rescue, security, energy, and utility services, as well as provides support and training services.

Receive News & Ratings for Leonardo Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Leonardo and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.