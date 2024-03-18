Short Interest in Light & Wonder, Inc. (NASDAQ:LNW) Expands By 7.1%

Light & Wonder, Inc. (NASDAQ:LNW – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a large growth in short interest in the month of February. As of February 29th, there was short interest totalling 3,030,000 shares, a growth of 7.1% from the February 14th total of 2,830,000 shares. Currently, 3.4% of the shares of the company are short sold. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 592,900 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 5.1 days.

LNW opened at $99.81 on Monday. The firm has a market cap of $8.97 billion, a P/E ratio of 56.71 and a beta of 1.77. Light & Wonder has a 12 month low of $53.96 and a 12 month high of $103.11. The company has a current ratio of 1.88, a quick ratio of 1.63 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 5.04. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $88.63 and a 200 day moving average of $82.46.

Light & Wonder (NASDAQ:LNW – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 27th. The company reported $0.73 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.76 by ($0.03). The firm had revenue of $770.00 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $748.30 million. Light & Wonder had a return on equity of 23.68% and a net margin of 5.58%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 12.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.12 EPS. As a group, research analysts forecast that Light & Wonder will post 3.74 EPS for the current year.

A number of brokerages have issued reports on LNW. Redburn Atlantic lowered Light & Wonder from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and increased their price target for the stock from $105.00 to $110.00 in a research note on Monday, March 11th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price target on Light & Wonder from $98.00 to $107.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 28th. Benchmark assumed coverage on Light & Wonder in a research report on Tuesday, January 16th. They set a “buy” rating and a $92.00 price objective for the company. Macquarie raised their price objective on Light & Wonder from $100.00 to $115.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 28th. Finally, Truist Financial raised their price objective on Light & Wonder from $90.00 to $115.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 28th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $96.18.

In other news, VP James Sottile sold 1,549 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $101.15, for a total transaction of $156,681.35. Following the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 57,478 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,813,899.70. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. In other Light & Wonder news, CAO Vanja Kalabic sold 1,149 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $100.72, for a total value of $115,727.28. Following the completion of the sale, the chief accounting officer now owns 1,600 shares in the company, valued at approximately $161,152. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, VP James Sottile sold 1,549 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $101.15, for a total value of $156,681.35. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now owns 57,478 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,813,899.70. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 7,537 shares of company stock valued at $760,427 in the last ninety days. 2.00% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its holdings in Light & Wonder by 0.5% during the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 9,152,926 shares of the company’s stock valued at $652,878,000 after buying an additional 46,751 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley increased its holdings in Light & Wonder by 0.4% during the third quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 3,251,704 shares of the company’s stock valued at $231,944,000 after buying an additional 14,377 shares during the period. State Street Corp increased its holdings in Light & Wonder by 2.0% during the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 3,101,807 shares of the company’s stock valued at $186,263,000 after buying an additional 61,752 shares during the period. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. grew its holdings in Light & Wonder by 5.0% in the second quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 1,983,695 shares of the company’s stock worth $136,399,000 after purchasing an additional 94,764 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in Light & Wonder by 0.6% in the second quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 1,894,471 shares of the company’s stock worth $130,264,000 after purchasing an additional 11,542 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 85.98% of the company’s stock.

Light & Wonder, Inc operates as a cross-platform games company in the United States and internationally. The company operates through three segments: Gaming, SciPlay, and iGaming segments. The Gaming segment sells new and used gaming machines, electronic table systems, video lottery terminals, conversion game kits, and spare parts; table products, including shufflers; and perpetual licenses to core and non-core system solutions, and other applications and tools.

