Short Interest in LPL Financial Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:LPLA) Increases By 5.9%

LPL Financial Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:LPLA – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a large growth in short interest in February. As of February 29th, there was short interest totalling 1,070,000 shares, a growth of 5.9% from the February 14th total of 1,010,000 shares. Approximately 1.5% of the company’s stock are sold short. Based on an average trading volume of 629,500 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 1.7 days.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several research firms have recently issued reports on LPLA. Redburn Atlantic began coverage on LPL Financial in a research report on Friday, December 1st. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $240.00 price target for the company. Barclays boosted their target price on LPL Financial from $300.00 to $302.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, February 26th. Morgan Stanley boosted their target price on LPL Financial from $252.00 to $254.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 13th. JMP Securities reissued a “market outperform” rating and issued a $290.00 target price on shares of LPL Financial in a research report on Friday, February 2nd. Finally, UBS Group boosted their target price on LPL Financial from $260.00 to $267.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 14th. Eight investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, LPL Financial has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $255.64.

LPL Financial Price Performance

NASDAQ LPLA opened at $268.44 on Monday. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $251.25 and a 200-day moving average price of $236.70. The firm has a market capitalization of $19.99 billion, a P/E ratio of 19.67, a PEG ratio of 0.78 and a beta of 0.85. The company has a quick ratio of 1.77, a current ratio of 1.77 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.80. LPL Financial has a 52 week low of $179.00 and a 52 week high of $271.11.

LPL Financial (NASDAQ:LPLA – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 1st. The financial services provider reported $3.51 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.33 by $0.18. The company had revenue of $2.64 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.55 billion. LPL Financial had a return on equity of 57.68% and a net margin of 10.61%. The firm’s revenue was up 13.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $4.21 EPS. Equities research analysts anticipate that LPL Financial will post 15.87 earnings per share for the current year.

LPL Financial Dividend Announcement

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, March 26th. Investors of record on Tuesday, March 12th will be paid a dividend of $0.30 per share. The ex-dividend date is Monday, March 11th. This represents a $1.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.45%. LPL Financial’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 8.79%.

Insider Transactions at LPL Financial

In other news, CEO Dan H. Arnold sold 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $256.35, for a total value of $2,563,500.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 137,044 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $35,131,229.40. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In other news, CEO Dan H. Arnold sold 7,089 shares of LPL Financial stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $265.66, for a total value of $1,883,263.74. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 133,169 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $35,377,676.54. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CEO Dan H. Arnold sold 10,000 shares of LPL Financial stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $256.35, for a total value of $2,563,500.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 137,044 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $35,131,229.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 60,151 shares of company stock valued at $15,911,088. Corporate insiders own 1.30% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in LPLA. V Square Quantitative Management LLC boosted its stake in LPL Financial by 9.9% in the 3rd quarter. V Square Quantitative Management LLC now owns 522 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $124,000 after purchasing an additional 47 shares during the period. Oliver Luxxe Assets LLC boosted its stake in LPL Financial by 0.6% in the 4th quarter. Oliver Luxxe Assets LLC now owns 8,152 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,856,000 after purchasing an additional 48 shares during the period. Covestor Ltd boosted its stake in LPL Financial by 13.6% in the 3rd quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 417 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $99,000 after purchasing an additional 50 shares during the period. First Horizon Advisors Inc. boosted its stake in LPL Financial by 12.5% in the 3rd quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 496 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $118,000 after purchasing an additional 55 shares during the period. Finally, CWM LLC boosted its stake in LPL Financial by 6.0% in the 4th quarter. CWM LLC now owns 985 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $224,000 after purchasing an additional 56 shares during the period. 92.84% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About LPL Financial

LPL Financial Holdings Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides an integrated platform of brokerage and investment advisory services to independent financial advisors and financial advisors at enterprises in the United States. Its brokerage offerings include variable and fixed annuities, mutual funds, equities, fixed income, alternative investments, retirement and 529 education savings plans, and insurance.

