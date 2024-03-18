Short Interest in LuxUrban Hotels Inc. (NASDAQ:LUXH) Decreases By 7.5%

LuxUrban Hotels Inc. (NASDAQ:LUXH – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a large decrease in short interest in the month of February. As of February 29th, there was short interest totalling 2,210,000 shares, a decrease of 7.5% from the February 14th total of 2,390,000 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 401,200 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 5.5 days. Currently, 23.4% of the shares of the company are sold short.

LuxUrban Hotels Price Performance

Shares of NASDAQ:LUXH opened at $2.20 on Monday. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $3.52 and a 200 day moving average price of $4.15. LuxUrban Hotels has a twelve month low of $2.08 and a twelve month high of $6.88. The company has a market cap of $81.05 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -1.96 and a beta of -1.33. The company has a quick ratio of 1.30, a current ratio of 1.30 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.23.

Institutional Trading of LuxUrban Hotels

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Barclays PLC bought a new stake in shares of LuxUrban Hotels in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $36,000. Citigroup Inc. bought a new stake in shares of LuxUrban Hotels in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $53,000. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. bought a new stake in shares of LuxUrban Hotels in the 4th quarter worth approximately $68,000. Citadel Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of LuxUrban Hotels in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $36,000. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC bought a new stake in shares of LuxUrban Hotels in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $41,000. Institutional investors own 8.09% of the company’s stock.

About LuxUrban Hotels

LuxUrban Hotels Inc utilizes an asset light business model to lease entire hotels on a long-term basis and rent out hotel rooms in the properties it leases. It manages a portfolio of hotel rooms in New York, Washington DC, Miami Beach, New Orleans, and Los Angeles. The company was formerly known as CorpHousing Group Inc and changed its name to LuxUrban Hotels Inc in November 2022.

