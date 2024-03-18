Short Interest in Marriott International, Inc. (NASDAQ:MAR) Rises By 14.5%

Marriott International, Inc. (NASDAQ:MAR – Get Free Report) saw a large growth in short interest during the month of February. As of February 29th, there was short interest totalling 5,450,000 shares, a growth of 14.5% from the February 14th total of 4,760,000 shares. Currently, 2.3% of the company’s stock are sold short. Based on an average daily volume of 1,450,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 3.8 days.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of research analysts have recently weighed in on MAR shares. Jefferies Financial Group lifted their price target on Marriott International from $205.00 to $227.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 2nd. Barclays upped their price target on Marriott International from $234.00 to $239.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 14th. Truist Financial upped their price target on Marriott International from $233.00 to $263.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 14th. UBS Group boosted their price objective on Marriott International from $210.00 to $259.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 28th. Finally, Robert W. Baird cut their price target on Marriott International from $250.00 to $248.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, February 14th. Ten research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $230.80.

Get Marriott International alerts:

Check Out Our Latest Stock Analysis on MAR

Insiders Place Their Bets

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

In other news, CFO Kathleen K. Oberg sold 47,109 shares of Marriott International stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $242.71, for a total value of $11,433,825.39. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 20,036 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,862,937.56. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink . In related news, CFO Kathleen K. Oberg sold 47,109 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $242.71, for a total transaction of $11,433,825.39. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 20,036 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,862,937.56. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website . Also, EVP Rena Hozore Reiss sold 3,563 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $240.39, for a total value of $856,509.57. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 36,778 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $8,841,063.42. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders have sold 125,003 shares of company stock worth $30,435,493 in the last three months. 12.32% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Parnassus Investments LLC bought a new stake in shares of Marriott International in the third quarter worth $481,621,000. Capital International Investors bought a new stake in Marriott International during the second quarter valued at $405,697,000. Norges Bank bought a new stake in Marriott International during the fourth quarter valued at $326,980,000. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership boosted its position in Marriott International by 1,066.7% during the first quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 2,157,619 shares of the company’s stock valued at $379,202,000 after acquiring an additional 1,972,684 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised its holdings in shares of Marriott International by 52.7% during the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 4,811,245 shares of the company’s stock valued at $716,346,000 after purchasing an additional 1,659,637 shares during the period. 58.79% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Marriott International Price Performance

Shares of NASDAQ MAR opened at $244.07 on Monday. The stock has a market capitalization of $72.88 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.95, a PEG ratio of 1.83 and a beta of 1.62. The business has a 50-day moving average of $241.66 and a 200-day moving average of $216.90. Marriott International has a fifty-two week low of $153.56 and a fifty-two week high of $253.12.

Marriott International (NASDAQ:MAR – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 13th. The company reported $3.57 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.12 by $1.45. Marriott International had a negative return on equity of 848.49% and a net margin of 13.00%. The business had revenue of $6.10 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $6.20 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $1.96 earnings per share. Marriott International’s quarterly revenue was up 2.9% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Marriott International will post 9.47 EPS for the current year.

Marriott International Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 29th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, February 22nd will be given a $0.52 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, February 21st. This represents a $2.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.85%. Marriott International’s payout ratio is 20.41%.

About Marriott International

(Get Free Report)

Marriott International, Inc engages in operating, franchising, and licensing hotel, residential, timeshare, and other lodging properties worldwide. It operates its properties under the JW Marriott, The Ritz-Carlton, The Luxury Collection, W Hotels, St. Regis, EDITION, Bvlgari, Marriott Hotels, Sheraton, Westin, Autograph Collection, Renaissance Hotels, Le Méridien, Delta Hotels by Marriott, Tribute Portfolio, Gaylord Hotels, Design Hotels, Marriott Executive Apartments, Apartments by Marriott Bonvoy, Courtyard by Marriott, Fairfield by Marriott, Residence Inn by Marriott, SpringHill Suites by Marriott, Four Points by Sheraton, TownePlace Suites by Marriott, Aloft Hotels, AC Hotels by Marriott, Moxy Hotels, Element Hotels, Protea Hotels by Marriott, and City Express by Marriott brand names, as well as operates residences, timeshares, and yachts.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Marriott International Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Marriott International and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.