Silvia Mccoll Wealth Management LLC Has $904,000 Holdings in Alphabet Inc. (NASDAQ:GOOGL)

Silvia Mccoll Wealth Management LLC raised its holdings in Alphabet Inc. (NASDAQ:GOOGL – Free Report) by 9.1% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 6,470 shares of the information services provider’s stock after buying an additional 540 shares during the period. Silvia Mccoll Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Alphabet were worth $904,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Sound Income Strategies LLC raised its stake in shares of Alphabet by 9.9% during the 4th quarter. Sound Income Strategies LLC now owns 31,938 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $4,461,000 after purchasing an additional 2,872 shares during the period. Nordea Investment Management AB raised its position in Alphabet by 5.8% in the fourth quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 15,173,707 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $2,118,705,000 after acquiring an additional 837,934 shares during the period. Dfpg Investments LLC raised its position in Alphabet by 18.9% in the fourth quarter. Dfpg Investments LLC now owns 111,953 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $15,553,000 after acquiring an additional 17,817 shares during the period. Thrive Wealth Management LLC grew its holdings in Alphabet by 9.7% during the fourth quarter. Thrive Wealth Management LLC now owns 11,725 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $1,638,000 after purchasing an additional 1,033 shares during the period. Finally, Defined Wealth Management LLC increased its holdings in Alphabet by 2.9% in the 4th quarter. Defined Wealth Management LLC now owns 2,531 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $354,000 after acquiring an additional 71 shares during the last quarter. 35.08% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of analysts recently commented on GOOGL shares. Tigress Financial upped their price target on shares of Alphabet from $172.00 to $176.00 and gave the company a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 21st. StockNews.com upgraded Alphabet from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 20th. Roth Mkm lowered their price objective on shares of Alphabet from $166.00 to $164.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, January 31st. Royal Bank of Canada reiterated an “outperform” rating and issued a $155.00 price objective on shares of Alphabet in a report on Wednesday, January 31st. Finally, Mizuho raised their price objective on Alphabet from $155.00 to $170.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 17th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty-six have assigned a buy rating and two have assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Alphabet currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $154.58.

Shares of GOOGL stock opened at $141.18 on Monday. The company has a market capitalization of $1.76 trillion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.34, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.29 and a beta of 1.04. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05, a quick ratio of 2.10 and a current ratio of 2.10. Alphabet Inc. has a one year low of $95.50 and a one year high of $153.78. The company’s 50-day moving average is $142.32 and its 200 day moving average is $137.37.

Alphabet (NASDAQ:GOOGL – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, January 30th. The information services provider reported $1.64 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.60 by $0.04. The firm had revenue of $86.31 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $70.77 billion. Alphabet had a net margin of 24.01% and a return on equity of 27.22%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $1.05 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts expect that Alphabet Inc. will post 6.77 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, CEO Sundar Pichai sold 22,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, December 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $141.43, for a total value of $3,182,175.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 2,407,688 shares in the company, valued at $340,519,313.84. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. In other Alphabet news, CEO Sundar Pichai sold 22,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, December 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $141.43, for a total value of $3,182,175.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 2,407,688 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $340,519,313.84. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CAO Amie Thuener O’toole sold 682 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $136.49, for a total value of $93,086.18. Following the sale, the chief accounting officer now owns 28,602 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,903,886.98. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have sold 279,159 shares of company stock worth $39,220,185. Insiders own 0.88% of the company’s stock.

Alphabet Inc offers various products and platforms in the United States, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia-Pacific, Canada, and Latin America. It operates through Google Services, Google Cloud, and Other Bets segments. The Google Services segment provides products and services, including ads, Android, Chrome, devices, Gmail, Google Drive, Google Maps, Google Photos, Google Play, Search, and YouTube.

