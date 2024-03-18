SIR Royalty Income Fund (TSE:SRV.UN) Declares Monthly Dividend of $0.10

SIR Royalty Income Fund (TSE:SRV.UN – Get Free Report) declared a monthly dividend on Wednesday, March 20th, TickerTech reports. Shareholders of record on Thursday, March 28th will be given a dividend of 0.095 per share on Thursday, March 28th. This represents a $1.14 annualized dividend and a yield of 8.45%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, March 20th.
SIR Royalty Income Fund Trading Down 0.9 %
SRV.UN opened at C$13.49 on Monday. The stock has a 50-day moving average of C$15.68 and a 200 day moving average of C$16.11. SIR Royalty Income Fund has a 12 month low of C$13.48 and a 12 month high of C$17.59. The firm has a market cap of C$113.05 million, a P/E ratio of 7.58 and a beta of 2.60.
SIR Royalty Income Fund Company Profile
