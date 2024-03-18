SiriusPoint Ltd. (NYSE:SPNT) Shares Bought by Wellington Management Group LLP

Wellington Management Group LLP increased its holdings in SiriusPoint Ltd. (NYSE:SPNT – Free Report) by 14.4% in the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 8,770,542 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,102,466 shares during the quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP owned 5.23% of SiriusPoint worth $89,196,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its holdings in SiriusPoint by 3.9% in the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 9,792,592 shares of the company’s stock worth $48,474,000 after purchasing an additional 364,725 shares during the period. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP lifted its position in shares of SiriusPoint by 18.0% in the second quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 4,638,858 shares of the company’s stock valued at $41,888,000 after acquiring an additional 707,690 shares in the last quarter. Donald Smith & CO. Inc. boosted its stake in shares of SiriusPoint by 19.3% in the second quarter. Donald Smith & CO. Inc. now owns 3,797,934 shares of the company’s stock worth $34,295,000 after acquiring an additional 613,406 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp increased its position in shares of SiriusPoint by 3.1% during the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 3,238,049 shares of the company’s stock worth $17,550,000 after purchasing an additional 96,741 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Invesco Ltd. raised its stake in SiriusPoint by 5.2% in the 1st quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 2,033,853 shares of the company’s stock valued at $15,214,000 after purchasing an additional 100,031 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 59.83% of the company’s stock.

Shares of SPNT opened at $12.27 on Monday. SiriusPoint Ltd. has a 52-week low of $7.00 and a 52-week high of $12.60. The company has a quick ratio of 0.58, a current ratio of 0.58 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.34. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $11.84 and its two-hundred day moving average is $11.02. The stock has a market cap of $2.08 billion, a PE ratio of 6.23 and a beta of 0.95.

SiriusPoint ( NYSE:SPNT Get Free Report ) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, February 20th. The company reported $0.50 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. SiriusPoint had a net margin of 13.28% and a return on equity of 17.48%. The company had revenue of $645.80 million for the quarter.

SiriusPoint Ltd. provides multi-line insurance and reinsurance products and services worldwide. The company operates through two segments, Reinsurance, and Insurance & Services. The Reinsurance segment provides coverage to various product lines, which includes aviation and space, casualty, contingency, credit and bond, marine and energy, mortgage, and property to insurance and reinsurance companies, government entities, and other risk bearing vehicles.

