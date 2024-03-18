Snowflake (NYSE:SNOW) Upgraded to Neutral at Monness Crespi & Hardt

Snowflake (NYSE:SNOW – Get Free Report) was upgraded by investment analysts at Monness Crespi & Hardt from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note issued to investors on Monday, Briefing.com reports.

A number of other research analysts also recently issued reports on the stock. Scotiabank raised their price target on shares of Snowflake from $194.00 to $226.00 and gave the stock a “sector outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 30th. Citigroup dropped their target price on shares of Snowflake from $290.00 to $240.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, March 4th. HSBC reiterated a “reduce” rating on shares of Snowflake in a research note on Thursday, February 29th. Wedbush lifted their price target on shares of Snowflake from $144.00 to $210.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 28th. Finally, Canaccord Genuity Group restated a “buy” rating and issued a $230.00 target price on shares of Snowflake in a research note on Thursday, February 29th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have assigned a hold rating and twenty have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Snowflake presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $204.85.

Shares of Snowflake stock opened at $156.97 on Monday. Snowflake has a 1 year low of $131.62 and a 1 year high of $237.72. The company has a market capitalization of $51.69 billion, a P/E ratio of -61.56 and a beta of 0.94. The company’s fifty day moving average is $201.42 and its two-hundred day moving average is $179.59.

Snowflake (NYSE:SNOW – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 28th. The company reported ($0.44) EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.49) by $0.05. The firm had revenue of $774.70 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $759.86 million. Snowflake had a negative net margin of 29.79% and a negative return on equity of 13.80%. As a group, equities analysts expect that Snowflake will post -1.92 earnings per share for the current year.

In other Snowflake news, Director Mark D. Mclaughlin acquired 3,030 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 6th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $165.45 per share, with a total value of $501,313.50. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now directly owns 11,687 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,933,614.15. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In other Snowflake news, CEO Frank Slootman sold 250,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, December 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $198.39, for a total transaction of $49,597,500.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 180,143 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $35,738,569.77. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, Director Mark D. Mclaughlin bought 3,030 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 6th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $165.45 per share, for a total transaction of $501,313.50. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 11,687 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,933,614.15. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders sold 390,440 shares of company stock valued at $80,383,938. Company insiders own 8.30% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Mango Five Family Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Snowflake during the 4th quarter valued at about $26,000. Nelson Van Denburg & Campbell Wealth Management Group LLC grew its stake in shares of Snowflake by 333.3% in the first quarter. Nelson Van Denburg & Campbell Wealth Management Group LLC now owns 130 shares of the company’s stock worth $29,000 after acquiring an additional 100 shares in the last quarter. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. grew its stake in shares of Snowflake by 822.2% during the first quarter. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. now owns 166 shares of the company’s stock worth $38,000 after purchasing an additional 148 shares in the last quarter. VitalStone Financial LLC boosted its stake in Snowflake by 616.0% in the second quarter. VitalStone Financial LLC now owns 179 shares of the company’s stock valued at $32,000 after acquiring an additional 154 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Ulland Investment Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of Snowflake by 270.0% in the third quarter. Ulland Investment Advisors LLC now owns 185 shares of the company’s stock valued at $28,000 after buying an additional 135 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 63.74% of the company’s stock.

Snowflake Inc provides a cloud-based data platform for various organizations in the United States and internationally. Its platform offers Data Cloud, which enables customers to consolidate data into a single source of truth to drive meaningful business insights, build data-driven applications, and share data and data products.

