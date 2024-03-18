Solid Biosciences Inc. Expected to Post FY2027 Earnings of ($2.33) Per Share (NASDAQ:SLDB)

Solid Biosciences Inc. (NASDAQ:SLDB – Free Report) – Equities research analysts at HC Wainwright issued their FY2027 earnings per share estimates for shares of Solid Biosciences in a note issued to investors on Thursday, March 14th. HC Wainwright analyst A. He expects that the company will earn ($2.33) per share for the year. HC Wainwright currently has a “Buy” rating and a $9.00 target price on the stock. The consensus estimate for Solid Biosciences’ current full-year earnings is ($3.46) per share.

Get Solid Biosciences alerts:

A number of other equities research analysts have also recently commented on the company. Piper Sandler upgraded Solid Biosciences from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and increased their target price for the company from $8.00 to $20.00 in a report on Thursday. Citigroup started coverage on Solid Biosciences in a report on Friday. They set a “buy” rating and a $16.00 target price on the stock.

Solid Biosciences Stock Performance

SLDB opened at $13.08 on Monday. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $8.86 and its 200 day simple moving average is $5.28. The stock has a market cap of $263.92 million, a P/E ratio of -2.70 and a beta of 1.88. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01, a current ratio of 9.38 and a quick ratio of 9.38. Solid Biosciences has a 1-year low of $1.81 and a 1-year high of $14.48.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Solid Biosciences news, CFO Kevin Tan sold 3,935 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, January 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $8.20, for a total transaction of $32,267.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 9,308 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $76,325.60. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. In other Solid Biosciences news, CFO Kevin Tan sold 3,935 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, January 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $8.20, for a total transaction of $32,267.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 9,308 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $76,325.60. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Director Perceptive Advisors Llc purchased 3,410,713 shares of Solid Biosciences stock in a transaction on Thursday, January 11th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $5.53 per share, for a total transaction of $18,861,242.89. Following the purchase, the director now owns 6,833,539 shares in the company, valued at $37,789,470.67. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 5,216 shares of company stock valued at $39,430 in the last quarter. 19.33% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in SLDB. XTX Topco Ltd raised its position in shares of Solid Biosciences by 582.0% in the 1st quarter. XTX Topco Ltd now owns 197,756 shares of the company’s stock worth $237,000 after buying an additional 168,759 shares during the period. Renaissance Technologies LLC raised its position in shares of Solid Biosciences by 108.7% in the 1st quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 1,268,575 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,522,000 after buying an additional 660,747 shares during the period. State Street Corp raised its position in Solid Biosciences by 16.7% in the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,075,937 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,291,000 after purchasing an additional 153,862 shares during the period. Alyeska Investment Group L.P. raised its position in Solid Biosciences by 29.4% in the first quarter. Alyeska Investment Group L.P. now owns 1,319,245 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,583,000 after purchasing an additional 300,000 shares during the period. Finally, Mirabella Financial Services LLP purchased a new position in Solid Biosciences in the first quarter valued at about $78,000. 81.46% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Solid Biosciences

(Get Free Report)

Solid Biosciences Inc, a life science company, engages in developing therapies for neuromuscular and cardiac diseases in the United States. The company's lead product candidate is SGT-003, a next-generation gene transfer candidate for the treatment of Duchenne muscular dystrophy (Duchenne); AVB-202-TT, a gene therapy program for the treatment of Friedreich's ataxia; AVB-401, a gene therapy program for the treatment of BAG3-mediated dilated cardiomyopathy; and other drugs for the treatment of undisclosed cardiac diseases.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Solid Biosciences Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Solid Biosciences and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.