Sonoco Products (NYSE:SON) Shares Bought by Teachers Retirement System of The State of Kentucky

Teachers Retirement System of The State of Kentucky lifted its stake in shares of Sonoco Products (NYSE:SON – Free Report) by 96.1% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 32,986 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after purchasing an additional 16,169 shares during the quarter. Teachers Retirement System of The State of Kentucky’s holdings in Sonoco Products were worth $1,793,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Citigroup Inc. boosted its position in shares of Sonoco Products by 29.3% in the 3rd quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 12,147 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $660,000 after buying an additional 2,751 shares in the last quarter. American Century Companies Inc. increased its position in Sonoco Products by 20.2% during the 3rd quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 2,787,019 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $151,474,000 after purchasing an additional 467,431 shares in the last quarter. Verity Asset Management Inc. acquired a new stake in Sonoco Products during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $278,000. Creative Planning increased its position in Sonoco Products by 2.3% during the 3rd quarter. Creative Planning now owns 9,080 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $494,000 after purchasing an additional 200 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Morgan Stanley increased its position in Sonoco Products by 7.8% during the 3rd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 814,286 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $44,257,000 after purchasing an additional 58,855 shares in the last quarter. 76.20% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Sonoco Products Price Performance

Shares of SON opened at $56.99 on Monday. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $57.06 and its 200-day moving average is $55.50. The firm has a market capitalization of $5.59 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.87, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.20 and a beta of 0.69. Sonoco Products has a one year low of $49.98 and a one year high of $63.74. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.25, a quick ratio of 1.10 and a current ratio of 1.76.

Sonoco Products Announces Dividend

Sonoco Products ( NYSE:SON Get Free Report ) last released its earnings results on Thursday, February 15th. The industrial products company reported $1.02 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.04 by ($0.02). The firm had revenue of $1.64 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.61 billion. Sonoco Products had a return on equity of 22.42% and a net margin of 7.00%. Sonoco Products’s revenue was down 2.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $1.27 earnings per share. Equities analysts anticipate that Sonoco Products will post 5.25 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 8th. Investors of record on Wednesday, February 28th were given a $0.51 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, February 27th. This represents a $2.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.58%. Sonoco Products’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 42.50%.

Insider Activity at Sonoco Products

In other Sonoco Products news, VP Adam Wood sold 537 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $57.04, for a total transaction of $30,630.48. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now directly owns 28,273 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,612,691.92. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. In other news, insider Jeffrey S. Tomaszewski sold 10,500 shares of Sonoco Products stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $57.53, for a total transaction of $604,065.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 13,456 shares in the company, valued at approximately $774,123.68. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, VP Adam Wood sold 537 shares of Sonoco Products stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $57.04, for a total value of $30,630.48. Following the sale, the vice president now owns 28,273 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,612,691.92. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 13,076 shares of company stock worth $749,002 in the last quarter. 0.51% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several brokerages have issued reports on SON. StockNews.com raised shares of Sonoco Products from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 28th. TheStreet cut Sonoco Products from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 14th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company dropped their target price on Sonoco Products from $58.00 to $56.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, February 20th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $63.00.

Sonoco Products Company Profile

Sonoco Products Company, together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, manufactures, and sells various engineered and sustainable packaging products in North and South America, Europe, Australia, and Asia. The company operates through two segments: Consumer Packaging and Industrial Paper Packaging.

