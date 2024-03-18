Sotherly Hotels (NASDAQ:SOHO) Receives New Coverage from Analysts at StockNews.com

StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Sotherly Hotels (NASDAQ:SOHO – Free Report) in a report published on Sunday. The firm issued a hold rating on the real estate investment trust’s stock.

Sotherly Hotels Stock Performance

Shares of Sotherly Hotels stock opened at $1.42 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.32, a current ratio of 1.32 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 6.33. Sotherly Hotels has a 12-month low of $1.32 and a 12-month high of $2.50. The company has a market capitalization of $27.97 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -6.76 and a beta of 1.63. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $1.39 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $1.53.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its position in shares of Sotherly Hotels by 1.1% during the 4th quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 673,628 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $1,004,000 after purchasing an additional 7,388 shares in the last quarter. Virtu Financial LLC acquired a new position in shares of Sotherly Hotels during the 4th quarter valued at $30,000. Citadel Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Sotherly Hotels in the fourth quarter worth $53,000. PSI Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of Sotherly Hotels by 20.6% during the 4th quarter. PSI Advisors LLC now owns 105,575 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $157,000 after purchasing an additional 18,000 shares in the last quarter. Finally, J.W. Cole Advisors Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Sotherly Hotels by 17.7% during the fourth quarter. J.W. Cole Advisors Inc. now owns 53,650 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $80,000 after acquiring an additional 8,050 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 26.14% of the company’s stock.

About Sotherly Hotels

Sotherly Hotels Inc is a self-managed and self-administered lodging REIT focused on the acquisition, renovation, upbranding and repositioning of upscale to upper-upscale full-service hotels in the Southern United States. Sotherly may also opportunistically acquire hotels throughout the United States.

