Sound Income Strategies LLC Acquires 462 Shares of NVIDIA Co. (NASDAQ:NVDA)

Sound Income Strategies LLC lifted its holdings in NVIDIA Co. (NASDAQ:NVDA – Free Report) by 37.0% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 1,711 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock after acquiring an additional 462 shares during the quarter. Sound Income Strategies LLC’s holdings in NVIDIA were worth $847,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in NVDA. Peoples Financial Services CORP. purchased a new position in shares of NVIDIA in the third quarter worth $30,000. Your Advocates Ltd. LLP purchased a new position in shares of NVIDIA in the third quarter worth $30,000. Trivant Custom Portfolio Group LLC increased its stake in shares of NVIDIA by 44.1% in the third quarter. Trivant Custom Portfolio Group LLC now owns 98 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock worth $43,000 after buying an additional 30 shares during the period. Valued Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of NVIDIA in the fourth quarter worth $52,000. Finally, Quarry LP purchased a new position in shares of NVIDIA in the first quarter worth $34,000. 64.79% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

In related news, Director Mark A. Stevens sold 12,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $853.54, for a total value of $10,242,480.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 1,107,583 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $945,366,393.82. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. In other NVIDIA news, Director Mark A. Stevens sold 12,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $853.54, for a total transaction of $10,242,480.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 1,107,583 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $945,366,393.82. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, insider Donald F. Robertson, Jr. sold 450 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, January 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $484.62, for a total transaction of $218,079.00. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 50,961 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $24,696,719.82. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 104,774 shares of company stock valued at $64,322,528. 3.99% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Several research analysts recently commented on the stock. Benchmark lifted their target price on shares of NVIDIA from $625.00 to $1,000.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 22nd. Loop Capital started coverage on shares of NVIDIA in a research report on Friday, February 16th. They set a “buy” rating and a $1,200.00 price objective on the stock. DA Davidson boosted their price objective on shares of NVIDIA from $410.00 to $620.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 22nd. CICC Research started coverage on shares of NVIDIA in a research report on Wednesday, March 6th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $870.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, Oppenheimer reissued an “outperform” rating and set a $850.00 price objective on shares of NVIDIA in a research report on Thursday, February 22nd. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, thirty-seven have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $829.66.

NVDA opened at $878.36 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.20, a quick ratio of 3.67 and a current ratio of 4.17. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.20 trillion, a P/E ratio of 73.56, a P/E/G ratio of 1.40 and a beta of 1.73. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $706.74 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $547.71. NVIDIA Co. has a 52-week low of $238.94 and a 52-week high of $974.00.

NVIDIA (NASDAQ:NVDA – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, February 21st. The computer hardware maker reported $5.16 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $4.21 by $0.95. NVIDIA had a net margin of 48.85% and a return on equity of 93.61%. The business had revenue of $22.10 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $20.40 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.65 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 265.3% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts predict that NVIDIA Co. will post 21.77 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, March 27th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, March 6th will be given a dividend of $0.04 per share. This represents a $0.16 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.02%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, March 5th. NVIDIA’s payout ratio is currently 1.34%.

NVIDIA Corporation provides graphics, and compute and networking solutions in the United States, Taiwan, China, Hong Kong, and internationally. The Graphics segment offers GeForce GPUs for gaming and PCs, the GeForce NOW game streaming service and related infrastructure, and solutions for gaming platforms; Quadro/NVIDIA RTX GPUs for enterprise workstation graphics; virtual GPU or vGPU software for cloud-based visual and virtual computing; automotive platforms for infotainment systems; and Omniverse software for building and operating metaverse and 3D internet applications.

