Sound Income Strategies LLC Acquires 624 Shares of The Boeing Company (NYSE:BA)

Sound Income Strategies LLC boosted its holdings in The Boeing Company (NYSE:BA – Free Report) by 56.0% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 1,738 shares of the aircraft producer’s stock after purchasing an additional 624 shares during the period. Sound Income Strategies LLC’s holdings in Boeing were worth $453,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in BA. CNB Bank increased its position in shares of Boeing by 106.5% in the third quarter. CNB Bank now owns 128 shares of the aircraft producer’s stock valued at $25,000 after acquiring an additional 66 shares during the period. VisionPoint Advisory Group LLC purchased a new position in shares of Boeing in the second quarter valued at about $32,000. True Wealth Design LLC purchased a new position in shares of Boeing in the fourth quarter valued at about $33,000. Park Place Capital Corp increased its position in shares of Boeing by 185.1% in the third quarter. Park Place Capital Corp now owns 211 shares of the aircraft producer’s stock valued at $40,000 after acquiring an additional 137 shares during the period. Finally, Industrial Alliance Investment Management Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Boeing in the fourth quarter valued at about $41,000. 61.33% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of research firms have issued reports on BA. Barclays boosted their price objective on shares of Boeing from $210.00 to $235.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 6th. Wells Fargo & Company reduced their price objective on Boeing from $225.00 to $215.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, February 1st. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised Boeing from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their price objective for the company from $204.00 to $270.00 in a research report on Monday, November 20th. Northcoast Research lowered Boeing from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, February 23rd. Finally, Bank of America lowered Boeing from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and reduced their target price for the stock from $255.00 to $225.00 in a report on Thursday, January 25th. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Boeing presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $252.63.

Boeing Stock Performance

NYSE BA opened at $182.53 on Monday. The company has a market capitalization of $111.37 billion, a PE ratio of -49.60, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 17.99 and a beta of 1.52. The business’s fifty day moving average is $205.55 and its 200 day moving average is $211.61. The Boeing Company has a fifty-two week low of $176.25 and a fifty-two week high of $267.54.

Boeing (NYSE:BA – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, January 31st. The aircraft producer reported ($0.47) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.72) by $0.25. The company had revenue of $22.02 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $21.14 billion. Boeing’s revenue for the quarter was up 10.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted ($1.75) earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that The Boeing Company will post 2.53 EPS for the current year.

Boeing Profile

The Boeing Company, together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, manufactures, sells, services, and supports commercial jetliners, military aircraft, satellites, missile defense, human space flight and launch systems, and services worldwide. The company operates through Commercial Airplanes; Defense, Space & Security; and Global Services segments.

Featured Stories

