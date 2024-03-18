Sound Income Strategies LLC Boosts Holdings in Alerian MLP ETF (NYSEARCA:AMLP)

Sound Income Strategies LLC boosted its position in shares of Alerian MLP ETF (NYSEARCA:AMLP – Free Report) by 3,405.0% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 6,309 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after acquiring an additional 6,129 shares during the period. Sound Income Strategies LLC’s holdings in Alerian MLP ETF were worth $268,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Sanctuary Wealth Management L.L.C. acquired a new stake in shares of Alerian MLP ETF in the fourth quarter worth $29,000. Provence Wealth Management Group purchased a new position in Alerian MLP ETF during the third quarter valued at $31,000. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC lifted its holdings in Alerian MLP ETF by 8,000.0% during the second quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 810 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $32,000 after purchasing an additional 800 shares in the last quarter. ICA Group Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in Alerian MLP ETF during the fourth quarter valued at $34,000. Finally, Ancora Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in Alerian MLP ETF by 114.3% during the first quarter. Ancora Advisors LLC now owns 1,200 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $37,000 after purchasing an additional 640 shares in the last quarter.

Alerian MLP ETF Trading Up 1.0 %

NYSEARCA:AMLP opened at $46.63 on Monday. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $44.66 and its 200-day moving average price is $43.11. The company has a market cap of $7.63 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.30 and a beta of 1.42. Alerian MLP ETF has a twelve month low of $35.68 and a twelve month high of $47.09.

About Alerian MLP ETF

ALERIAN MLP ETF seeks investment results that correspond (before fees and expenses) to the price and yield performance of its underlying index, the Alerian MLP Infrastructure Index (the Index). The Index is a rules based, modified capitalization weighted, float adjusted index intended to give investors a means of tracking the overall performance of the United States energy infrastructure Master Limited Partnership (MLP) asset class.

