Sound Income Strategies LLC Boosts Stock Position in iShares Short Treasury Bond ETF (NASDAQ:SHV)

Sound Income Strategies LLC raised its stake in iShares Short Treasury Bond ETF (NASDAQ:SHV – Free Report) by 8,363.0% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 2,285 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 2,258 shares during the quarter. Sound Income Strategies LLC’s holdings in iShares Short Treasury Bond ETF were worth $252,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Morgan Stanley increased its stake in iShares Short Treasury Bond ETF by 16.9% during the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 8,638,208 shares of the company’s stock worth $949,512,000 after acquiring an additional 1,249,478 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. raised its holdings in iShares Short Treasury Bond ETF by 5.1% in the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 6,725,201 shares of the company’s stock valued at $742,798,000 after buying an additional 326,000 shares during the period. Cerity Partners LLC lifted its position in iShares Short Treasury Bond ETF by 50.2% in the second quarter. Cerity Partners LLC now owns 1,833,140 shares of the company’s stock valued at $202,470,000 after buying an additional 612,938 shares during the last quarter. Gateway Advisory LLC boosted its stake in iShares Short Treasury Bond ETF by 6.8% during the third quarter. Gateway Advisory LLC now owns 1,654,317 shares of the company’s stock worth $182,752,000 after buying an additional 105,580 shares during the period. Finally, Mariner LLC increased its position in shares of iShares Short Treasury Bond ETF by 539.3% during the fourth quarter. Mariner LLC now owns 1,577,855 shares of the company’s stock valued at $170,006,000 after acquiring an additional 1,331,048 shares during the last quarter. 7.11% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

SHV opened at $110.32 on Monday. iShares Short Treasury Bond ETF has a 52 week low of $109.85 and a 52 week high of $110.60. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $110.32 and a 200-day simple moving average of $110.27.

The company also recently announced a monthly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, March 7th. Shareholders of record on Monday, March 4th were given a $0.4477 dividend. This represents a $5.37 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.87%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, March 1st.

iShares Short Treasury Bond ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares Barclays Short Treasury Bond Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond to the price and yield performance of the Barclays Capital U.S. Short Treasury Bond Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of public obligations of the United States Treasury that have a remaining maturity of between 1 and 12 months.

