Sound Income Strategies LLC Buys 27,400 Shares of Phillips Edison & Company, Inc. (NASDAQ:PECO)

Sound Income Strategies LLC raised its stake in Phillips Edison & Company, Inc. (NASDAQ:PECO – Free Report) by 472.0% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 33,205 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 27,400 shares during the quarter. Sound Income Strategies LLC’s holdings in Phillips Edison & Company, Inc. were worth $1,211,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Clearstead Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Phillips Edison & Company, Inc. in the third quarter valued at approximately $25,000. WFA of San Diego LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Phillips Edison & Company, Inc. in the second quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio lifted its position in shares of Phillips Edison & Company, Inc. by 46.4% in the third quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio now owns 868 shares of the company’s stock valued at $29,000 after buying an additional 275 shares during the last quarter. State of Wyoming acquired a new stake in shares of Phillips Edison & Company, Inc. in the second quarter valued at approximately $30,000. Finally, Hibernia Wealth Partners LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Phillips Edison & Company, Inc. in the third quarter valued at approximately $37,000. 83.48% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get Phillips Edison & Company Inc. alerts:

Phillips Edison & Company, Inc. Price Performance

Phillips Edison & Company, Inc. stock opened at $35.25 on Monday. Phillips Edison & Company, Inc. has a one year low of $27.85 and a one year high of $37.92. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $35.25 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $35.03. The firm has a market cap of $4.31 billion, a PE ratio of 76.63, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.05 and a beta of 0.55.

Phillips Edison & Company, Inc. Increases Dividend

Analyst Ratings Changes

The firm also recently declared a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, May 1st. Stockholders of record on Monday, April 15th will be paid a $0.0975 dividend. This is a positive change from Phillips Edison & Company, Inc.’s previous monthly dividend of $0.10. The ex-dividend date is Friday, April 12th. This represents a $1.17 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.32%. Phillips Edison & Company, Inc.’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 254.35%.

Several analysts recently weighed in on PECO shares. Mizuho raised Phillips Edison & Company, Inc. from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their price target for the stock from $35.00 to $37.00 in a report on Friday, February 23rd. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft started coverage on Phillips Edison & Company, Inc. in a report on Tuesday, January 30th. They set a “buy” rating and a $41.00 price target for the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their price target on Phillips Edison & Company, Inc. from $39.00 to $37.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, February 14th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets lifted their price target on Phillips Edison & Company, Inc. from $37.00 to $40.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a report on Friday, December 15th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Phillips Edison & Company, Inc. currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $38.14.

Check Out Our Latest Stock Analysis on Phillips Edison & Company, Inc.

Phillips Edison & Company, Inc. Company Profile

(Free Report)

Phillips Edison & Company, Inc (PECO) is one of the nation's largest owners and operators of omni-channel grocery-anchored shopping centers. Founded in 1991, PECO has generated strong results through its vertically-integrated operating platform and national footprint of well-occupied shopping centers.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Phillips Edison & Company Inc. Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Phillips Edison & Company Inc. and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.