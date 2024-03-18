Sound Income Strategies LLC Has $1.10 Million Stock Holdings in Chevron Co. (NYSE:CVX)

Sound Income Strategies LLC increased its position in Chevron Co. (NYSE:CVX – Free Report) by 52.6% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 7,349 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after buying an additional 2,533 shares during the period. Sound Income Strategies LLC’s holdings in Chevron were worth $1,096,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in CVX. Windsor Advisory Group LLC grew its holdings in shares of Chevron by 24.0% in the third quarter. Windsor Advisory Group LLC now owns 3,720 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $627,000 after acquiring an additional 720 shares in the last quarter. Dechtman Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Chevron in the second quarter valued at approximately $648,000. Renaissance Investment Group LLC grew its holdings in shares of Chevron by 12.7% in the fourth quarter. Renaissance Investment Group LLC now owns 6,187 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $923,000 after acquiring an additional 697 shares in the last quarter. Altrius Capital Management Inc grew its holdings in shares of Chevron by 2.1% in the third quarter. Altrius Capital Management Inc now owns 21,333 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $3,597,000 after acquiring an additional 434 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Tsfg LLC grew its holdings in shares of Chevron by 5.3% in the third quarter. Tsfg LLC now owns 3,473 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $586,000 after acquiring an additional 176 shares in the last quarter. 68.87% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Chevron Trading Down 0.1 %

Chevron stock opened at $155.55 on Monday. The stock has a market cap of $288.90 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.69, a PEG ratio of 0.83 and a beta of 1.12. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13, a current ratio of 1.27 and a quick ratio of 1.01. Chevron Co. has a 1 year low of $139.62 and a 1 year high of $172.88. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $150.04 and its 200-day moving average price is $153.13.

Chevron Increases Dividend

Chevron ( NYSE:CVX Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Friday, February 2nd. The oil and gas company reported $3.45 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $3.19 by $0.26. The company had revenue of $47.18 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $50.93 billion. Chevron had a return on equity of 15.24% and a net margin of 10.63%. The firm’s revenue was down 16.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $4.09 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts predict that Chevron Co. will post 13 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, March 11th. Shareholders of record on Friday, February 16th were paid a $1.63 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, February 15th. This represents a $6.52 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.19%. This is an increase from Chevron’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.51. Chevron’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 57.39%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several equities analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Scotiabank lowered Chevron from a “sector outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating and set a $170.00 target price for the company. in a report on Tuesday, January 16th. Royal Bank of Canada upped their price objective on Chevron from $185.00 to $190.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, February 5th. UBS Group decreased their target price on Chevron from $194.00 to $185.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, December 14th. TD Cowen cut Chevron from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and dropped their price target for the company from $170.00 to $150.00 in a research report on Tuesday, January 23rd. Finally, DZ Bank downgraded Chevron from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $160.00 price target for the company. in a research note on Tuesday, February 6th. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, Chevron presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $180.56.

About Chevron

Chevron Corporation, through its subsidiaries, engages in the integrated energy and chemicals operations in the United States and internationally. The company operates in two segments, Upstream and Downstream. The Upstream segment is involved in the exploration, development, production, and transportation of crude oil and natural gas; liquefaction, transportation, and regasification associated with liquefied natural gas; transportation of crude oil through pipelines; and processing, transportation, storage, and marketing of natural gas, as well as a gas-to-liquids plant.

