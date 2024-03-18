Sound Income Strategies LLC Has $341,000 Position in iShares Gold Trust (NYSEARCA:IAU)

Sound Income Strategies LLC grew its holdings in iShares Gold Trust (NYSEARCA:IAU – Free Report) by 286.4% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 8,732 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after purchasing an additional 6,472 shares during the quarter. Sound Income Strategies LLC’s holdings in iShares Gold Trust were worth $341,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Providence Capital Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of iShares Gold Trust in the second quarter valued at about $25,000. Qube Research & Technologies Ltd bought a new stake in shares of iShares Gold Trust in the third quarter valued at about $26,000. Financial Freedom LLC bought a new stake in shares of iShares Gold Trust in the fourth quarter valued at about $30,000. Hibernia Wealth Partners LLC bought a new position in iShares Gold Trust during the third quarter worth about $36,000. Finally, Salem Investment Counselors Inc. lifted its stake in iShares Gold Trust by 191.8% during the second quarter. Salem Investment Counselors Inc. now owns 1,103 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $38,000 after purchasing an additional 725 shares during the period. 58.45% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get iShares Gold Trust alerts:

iShares Gold Trust Stock Performance

Shares of IAU opened at $40.80 on Monday. iShares Gold Trust has a 12 month low of $34.35 and a 12 month high of $41.53. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $38.84 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $37.80.

About iShares Gold Trust

iShares Gold Trust (the Trust) is to own gold transferred to the Trust in exchange for shares issued by the Trust (Shares). Each Share represents a fractional undivided beneficial interest in the net assets of the Trust. The assets of the Trust consist of gold held by the Trust’s custodian on behalf of the Trust.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding IAU? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for iShares Gold Trust (NYSEARCA:IAU – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for iShares Gold Trust Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares Gold Trust and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.