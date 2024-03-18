Sound Income Strategies LLC Has $400,000 Holdings in Pioneer Natural Resources (NYSE:PXD)

Sound Income Strategies LLC increased its holdings in Pioneer Natural Resources (NYSE:PXD – Free Report) by 5,459.4% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 1,779 shares of the oil and gas development company’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,747 shares during the period. Sound Income Strategies LLC’s holdings in Pioneer Natural Resources were worth $400,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Nordea Investment Management AB lifted its position in shares of Pioneer Natural Resources by 3.4% during the 4th quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 16,156 shares of the oil and gas development company’s stock worth $3,627,000 after buying an additional 532 shares in the last quarter. Howard Financial Services LTD. lifted its position in shares of Pioneer Natural Resources by 4.5% during the 4th quarter. Howard Financial Services LTD. now owns 2,806 shares of the oil and gas development company’s stock worth $631,000 after buying an additional 122 shares in the last quarter. Beacon Capital Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Pioneer Natural Resources by 177.2% during the 4th quarter. Beacon Capital Management LLC now owns 779 shares of the oil and gas development company’s stock worth $179,000 after buying an additional 498 shares in the last quarter. Wedmont Private Capital lifted its position in shares of Pioneer Natural Resources by 13.4% during the 4th quarter. Wedmont Private Capital now owns 2,454 shares of the oil and gas development company’s stock worth $555,000 after buying an additional 290 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Tlwm lifted its position in shares of Pioneer Natural Resources by 1.3% during the 4th quarter. Tlwm now owns 3,576 shares of the oil and gas development company’s stock worth $804,000 after buying an additional 46 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 82.72% of the company’s stock.

Insider Transactions at Pioneer Natural Resources

In other news, Director Scott D. Sheffield sold 10,000 shares of Pioneer Natural Resources stock in a transaction on Monday, March 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $235.25, for a total transaction of $2,352,500.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 462,112 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $108,711,848. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In other Pioneer Natural Resources news, Director Scott D. Sheffield sold 10,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, March 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $235.25, for a total value of $2,352,500.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 462,112 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $108,711,848. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, EVP Mark H. Kleinman sold 3,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, March 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $234.35, for a total transaction of $820,225.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 49,856 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $11,683,753.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.57% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

PXD has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. UBS Group dropped their target price on shares of Pioneer Natural Resources from $269.00 to $250.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, December 14th. Susquehanna lifted their target price on shares of Pioneer Natural Resources from $237.00 to $246.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, March 4th. Mizuho raised their price target on shares of Pioneer Natural Resources from $264.00 to $275.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, February 26th. Argus lowered shares of Pioneer Natural Resources from a “buy” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Friday, November 24th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus decreased their price target on shares of Pioneer Natural Resources from $243.00 to $224.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, January 23rd. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, fourteen have issued a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $254.15.

Pioneer Natural Resources Stock Down 0.2 %

PXD opened at $249.96 on Monday. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $230.55 and a 200-day moving average price of $232.82. The firm has a market capitalization of $58.40 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.35 and a beta of 1.30. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.21, a current ratio of 0.88 and a quick ratio of 0.72. Pioneer Natural Resources has a one year low of $177.26 and a one year high of $257.76.

Pioneer Natural Resources (NYSE:PXD – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 22nd. The oil and gas development company reported $5.28 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $5.41 by ($0.13). The firm had revenue of $5.22 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.28 billion. Pioneer Natural Resources had a net margin of 25.28% and a return on equity of 22.42%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 2.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $5.91 earnings per share. Equities research analysts expect that Pioneer Natural Resources will post 20.61 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Pioneer Natural Resources Cuts Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 22nd. Stockholders of record on Monday, March 4th will be issued a dividend of $2.56 per share. This represents a $10.24 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.10%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, March 1st. Pioneer Natural Resources’s dividend payout ratio is currently 24.70%.

Pioneer Natural Resources Company Profile

Pioneer Natural Resources Company operates as an independent oil and gas exploration and production company in the United States. The company explores for, develops, and produces oil, natural gas liquids (NGLs), and gas. It has operations in the Midland Basin in West Texas. The company was founded in 1997 and is headquartered in Irving, Texas.

Featured Stories

