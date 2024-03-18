Sound Income Strategies LLC Has $404,000 Stock Holdings in iShares Core Total USD Bond Market ETF (NASDAQ:IUSB)

Sound Income Strategies LLC increased its position in shares of iShares Core Total USD Bond Market ETF (NASDAQ:IUSB – Free Report) by 294.4% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 8,763 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 6,541 shares during the quarter. Sound Income Strategies LLC’s holdings in iShares Core Total USD Bond Market ETF were worth $404,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. ZRC Wealth Management LLC raised its stake in shares of iShares Core Total USD Bond Market ETF by 9.8% in the third quarter. ZRC Wealth Management LLC now owns 441,611 shares of the company’s stock valued at $19,305,000 after acquiring an additional 39,245 shares during the last quarter. Apella Capital LLC acquired a new stake in shares of iShares Core Total USD Bond Market ETF in the third quarter valued at approximately $725,000. Ancora Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of iShares Core Total USD Bond Market ETF by 6.3% in the third quarter. Ancora Advisors LLC now owns 181,813 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,948,000 after purchasing an additional 10,846 shares in the last quarter. Osaic Holdings Inc. grew its holdings in iShares Core Total USD Bond Market ETF by 10.2% during the 2nd quarter. Osaic Holdings Inc. now owns 13,276,297 shares of the company’s stock worth $603,192,000 after acquiring an additional 1,224,070 shares during the period. Finally, Compass Ion Advisors LLC grew its holdings in iShares Core Total USD Bond Market ETF by 2,180.0% during the 3rd quarter. Compass Ion Advisors LLC now owns 1,102,715 shares of the company’s stock worth $48,205,000 after acquiring an additional 1,054,350 shares during the period.

iShares Core Total USD Bond Market ETF Price Performance

Shares of IUSB stock opened at $45.21 on Monday. iShares Core Total USD Bond Market ETF has a 12-month low of $42.56 and a 12-month high of $46.58. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $45.51 and a 200-day moving average of $44.74.

iShares Core Total USD Bond Market ETF Announces Dividend

About iShares Core Total USD Bond Market ETF

The business also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, March 7th. Investors of record on Monday, March 4th were given a $0.1463 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, March 1st. This represents a $1.76 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.88%.

The iShares Core Total USD Bond Market ETF (IUSB) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the Bloomberg U.S. Universal index. The fund tracks a broad Barclays index of USD-denominated taxable bonds. The index is market value weighted. IUSB was launched on Jun 10, 2014 and is managed by BlackRock.

