Sound Income Strategies LLC Increases Stake in United Parcel Service, Inc. (NYSE:UPS)

Sound Income Strategies LLC boosted its position in shares of United Parcel Service, Inc. (NYSE:UPS – Free Report) by 52.6% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 1,914 shares of the transportation company’s stock after purchasing an additional 660 shares during the quarter. Sound Income Strategies LLC’s holdings in United Parcel Service were worth $301,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. VisionPoint Advisory Group LLC purchased a new stake in United Parcel Service during the 2nd quarter valued at about $25,000. OFI Invest Asset Management purchased a new stake in shares of United Parcel Service during the 3rd quarter valued at about $25,000. IMA Wealth Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of United Parcel Service by 100.0% during the 2nd quarter. IMA Wealth Inc. now owns 142 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $25,000 after acquiring an additional 71 shares during the last quarter. Pacific Center for Financial Services purchased a new stake in shares of United Parcel Service during the 1st quarter valued at about $25,000. Finally, Worth Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of United Parcel Service during the 1st quarter valued at about $27,000. 58.45% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

United Parcel Service Stock Performance

UPS stock opened at $153.37 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.09, a current ratio of 1.10 and a quick ratio of 1.10. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $151.60 and a 200 day moving average price of $152.87. The company has a market capitalization of $130.77 billion, a P/E ratio of 19.69, a PEG ratio of 1.97 and a beta of 1.05. United Parcel Service, Inc. has a 1-year low of $133.68 and a 1-year high of $197.80.

United Parcel Service Increases Dividend

United Parcel Service ( NYSE:UPS Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, January 30th. The transportation company reported $2.47 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.46 by $0.01. The firm had revenue of $24.92 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $25.40 billion. United Parcel Service had a return on equity of 39.46% and a net margin of 7.37%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 7.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $3.62 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that United Parcel Service, Inc. will post 8.27 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 8th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, February 20th were issued a $1.63 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, February 16th. This is an increase from United Parcel Service’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.62. This represents a $6.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.25%. United Parcel Service’s payout ratio is currently 83.70%.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other United Parcel Service news, Director Eva C. Boratto purchased 1,400 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 2nd. The shares were acquired at an average price of $142.30 per share, for a total transaction of $199,220.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now owns 1,400 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $199,220. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. 0.12% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several brokerages have recently weighed in on UPS. UBS Group upgraded shares of United Parcel Service from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their price objective for the stock from $160.00 to $175.00 in a research note on Tuesday, February 6th. Argus cut shares of United Parcel Service from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 31st. Barclays decreased their target price on shares of United Parcel Service from $150.00 to $145.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, January 31st. Stifel Nicolaus raised their target price on shares of United Parcel Service from $180.00 to $190.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 10th. Finally, TheStreet upgraded shares of United Parcel Service from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 30th. Sixteen analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, six have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, United Parcel Service presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $176.95.

United Parcel Service Profile

(Free Report)

United Parcel Service, Inc, a package delivery company, provides transportation and delivery, distribution, contract logistics, ocean freight, airfreight, customs brokerage, and insurance services. It operates through two segments, U.S. Domestic Package and International Package. The U.S. Domestic Package segment offers time-definite delivery of express letters, documents, small packages, and palletized freight through air and ground services in the United States.

