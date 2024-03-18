Sound Income Strategies LLC Raises Stake in iShares MSCI EAFE Growth ETF (BATS:EFG)

Sound Income Strategies LLC raised its position in iShares MSCI EAFE Growth ETF (BATS:EFG – Free Report) by 466.9% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 4,014 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 3,306 shares during the quarter. Sound Income Strategies LLC’s holdings in iShares MSCI EAFE Growth ETF were worth $389,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in EFG. Visionary Wealth Advisors lifted its position in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE Growth ETF by 1.0% during the 2nd quarter. Visionary Wealth Advisors now owns 10,509 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,003,000 after buying an additional 109 shares during the last quarter. Keel Point LLC raised its position in iShares MSCI EAFE Growth ETF by 1.2% in the 3rd quarter. Keel Point LLC now owns 11,297 shares of the company’s stock valued at $975,000 after purchasing an additional 130 shares during the last quarter. Wealthspire Advisors LLC raised its position in iShares MSCI EAFE Growth ETF by 1.6% in the 3rd quarter. Wealthspire Advisors LLC now owns 8,682 shares of the company’s stock valued at $749,000 after purchasing an additional 136 shares during the last quarter. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV raised its position in iShares MSCI EAFE Growth ETF by 1.9% in the 3rd quarter. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV now owns 7,669 shares of the company’s stock valued at $662,000 after purchasing an additional 140 shares during the last quarter. Finally, American Trust raised its position in iShares MSCI EAFE Growth ETF by 3.1% in the 4th quarter. American Trust now owns 4,996 shares of the company’s stock valued at $318,000 after purchasing an additional 151 shares during the last quarter.

iShares MSCI EAFE Growth ETF Price Performance

EFG stock opened at $103.23 on Monday. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $99.15 and a 200 day moving average price of $93.15. iShares MSCI EAFE Growth ETF has a 12 month low of $67.58 and a 12 month high of $85.81. The company has a market cap of $13.83 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.69 and a beta of 0.89.

About iShares MSCI EAFE Growth ETF

iShares MSCI EAFE Growth ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares MSCI EAFE Growth Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks to provide investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of the MSCI EAFE Growth Index (the Index). The Index is a subset of the MSCI EAFE Index and constituents of the Index include securities from Europe, Australasia (Australia and Asia), and the Far East.

