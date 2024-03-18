Sound Income Strategies LLC Reduces Position in Lowe’s Companies, Inc. (NYSE:LOW)

Sound Income Strategies LLC reduced its holdings in Lowe’s Companies, Inc. (NYSE:LOW – Free Report) by 4.9% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 1,136 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock after selling 59 shares during the period. Sound Income Strategies LLC’s holdings in Lowe’s Companies were worth $253,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Dynamic Advisor Solutions LLC increased its position in Lowe’s Companies by 33.7% during the third quarter. Dynamic Advisor Solutions LLC now owns 3,345 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock worth $695,000 after purchasing an additional 843 shares during the last quarter. Meridian Wealth Management LLC raised its position in shares of Lowe’s Companies by 100.4% during the 3rd quarter. Meridian Wealth Management LLC now owns 31,158 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock valued at $6,492,000 after buying an additional 15,612 shares during the period. Biondo Investment Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of Lowe’s Companies by 1.0% during the third quarter. Biondo Investment Advisors LLC now owns 60,958 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock worth $12,669,000 after buying an additional 620 shares during the period. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. grew its stake in shares of Lowe’s Companies by 2.5% in the third quarter. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. now owns 6,950 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock valued at $1,444,000 after buying an additional 168 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Itau Unibanco Holding S.A. purchased a new stake in shares of Lowe’s Companies in the 3rd quarter valued at $40,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 71.88% of the company’s stock.

Get Lowe's Companies alerts:

Analysts Set New Price Targets

LOW has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their target price on Lowe’s Companies from $265.00 to $268.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 28th. Wedbush increased their target price on shares of Lowe’s Companies from $215.00 to $250.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 28th. UBS Group raised their price target on shares of Lowe’s Companies from $250.00 to $270.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 28th. TheStreet lowered Lowe’s Companies from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 21st. Finally, Citigroup lifted their price objective on Lowe’s Companies from $199.00 to $236.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 21st. Twelve research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $246.79.

Lowe’s Companies Stock Performance

Shares of LOW opened at $244.73 on Monday. Lowe’s Companies, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $181.85 and a fifty-two week high of $248.55. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $226.76 and a 200-day simple moving average of $214.68. The company has a market capitalization of $140.74 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.60, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.83 and a beta of 1.13.

Lowe’s Companies (NYSE:LOW – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 27th. The home improvement retailer reported $1.77 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.68 by $0.09. The company had revenue of $18.60 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $18.47 billion. Lowe’s Companies had a negative return on equity of 51.42% and a net margin of 8.94%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 17.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm earned $2.28 EPS. Equities research analysts forecast that Lowe’s Companies, Inc. will post 12.21 EPS for the current year.

Lowe’s Companies Profile

(Free Report)

Lowe's Companies, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a home improvement retailer in the United States. The company offers a line of products for construction, maintenance, repair, remodeling, and decorating. It also provides home improvement products, such as appliances, seasonal and outdoor living, lawn and garden, lumber, kitchens and bath, tools, paint, millwork, hardware, flooring, rough plumbing, building materials, décor, and electrical.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding LOW? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Lowe’s Companies, Inc. (NYSE:LOW – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Lowe's Companies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Lowe's Companies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.