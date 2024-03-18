Sound Income Strategies LLC Sells 1,960 Shares of Wells Fargo & Company (NYSE:WFC)

Sound Income Strategies LLC lowered its holdings in shares of Wells Fargo & Company (NYSE:WFC – Free Report) by 22.1% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 6,928 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 1,960 shares during the period. Sound Income Strategies LLC’s holdings in Wells Fargo & Company were worth $341,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the business. Nordea Investment Management AB grew its holdings in Wells Fargo & Company by 42.7% during the fourth quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 5,780,421 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $285,668,000 after purchasing an additional 1,729,132 shares during the period. Thrive Wealth Management LLC grew its holdings in Wells Fargo & Company by 25.2% during the fourth quarter. Thrive Wealth Management LLC now owns 6,881 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $339,000 after purchasing an additional 1,386 shares during the period. Allied Investment Advisors LLC grew its holdings in Wells Fargo & Company by 0.3% during the fourth quarter. Allied Investment Advisors LLC now owns 201,425 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $9,914,000 after purchasing an additional 634 shares during the period. Purus Wealth Management LLC grew its holdings in Wells Fargo & Company by 3.6% during the fourth quarter. Purus Wealth Management LLC now owns 13,686 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $674,000 after purchasing an additional 471 shares during the period. Finally, Capital Asset Advisory Services LLC grew its holdings in Wells Fargo & Company by 22.5% during the fourth quarter. Capital Asset Advisory Services LLC now owns 42,975 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $2,115,000 after purchasing an additional 7,898 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 72.47% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

WFC has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft restated a “hold” rating and set a $51.00 price objective on shares of Wells Fargo & Company in a report on Tuesday, January 9th. Barclays boosted their price objective on Wells Fargo & Company from $54.00 to $66.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 2nd. Piper Sandler dropped their price target on shares of Wells Fargo & Company from $51.00 to $50.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, January 16th. The Goldman Sachs Group lifted their price target on shares of Wells Fargo & Company from $45.00 to $50.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, December 1st. Finally, Odeon Capital Group downgraded shares of Wells Fargo & Company from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $48.80 price target for the company. in a research report on Thursday, January 18th. Ten equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, six have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Wells Fargo & Company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $51.43.

Wells Fargo & Company Stock Up 0.2 %

Shares of WFC opened at $57.51 on Monday. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $51.55 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $46.15. The company has a market cap of $205.74 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.93, a P/E/G ratio of 1.20 and a beta of 1.19. Wells Fargo & Company has a one year low of $35.25 and a one year high of $58.44. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.24, a current ratio of 0.88 and a quick ratio of 0.88.

Wells Fargo & Company (NYSE:WFC – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Friday, January 12th. The financial services provider reported $0.86 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.16 by ($0.30). The company had revenue of $20.48 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $20.30 billion. Wells Fargo & Company had a return on equity of 12.40% and a net margin of 16.60%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 2.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.67 EPS. Research analysts forecast that Wells Fargo & Company will post 4.72 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Wells Fargo & Company Dividend Announcement

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 1st. Shareholders of record on Friday, February 2nd were paid a dividend of $0.35 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, February 1st. This represents a $1.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.43%. Wells Fargo & Company’s payout ratio is presently 29.05%.

Wells Fargo & Company Company Profile

Wells Fargo & Company, a financial services company, provides diversified banking, investment, mortgage, and consumer and commercial finance products and services in the United States and internationally. The company operates through four segments: Consumer Banking and Lending; Commercial Banking; Corporate and Investment Banking; and Wealth and Investment Management.

