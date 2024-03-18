Southwest Airlines Co. (NYSE:LUV) Shares Sold by Sunbelt Securities Inc.

Sunbelt Securities Inc. cut its holdings in shares of Southwest Airlines Co. (NYSE:LUV – Free Report) by 15.9% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 2,953 shares of the airline’s stock after selling 557 shares during the period. Sunbelt Securities Inc.’s holdings in Southwest Airlines were worth $80,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in LUV. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC lifted its stake in Southwest Airlines by 91,675.0% during the fourth quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 15,296,139 shares of the airline’s stock valued at $515,021,000 after purchasing an additional 15,279,472 shares during the last quarter. Capital World Investors lifted its stake in Southwest Airlines by 356.1% during the second quarter. Capital World Investors now owns 15,168,998 shares of the airline’s stock valued at $549,269,000 after purchasing an additional 11,843,216 shares during the last quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD raised its holdings in shares of Southwest Airlines by 39.7% during the first quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 21,991,802 shares of the airline’s stock valued at $715,615,000 after acquiring an additional 6,244,136 shares during the period. Fort Washington Investment Advisors Inc. OH raised its holdings in shares of Southwest Airlines by 106.5% during the third quarter. Fort Washington Investment Advisors Inc. OH now owns 2,556,536 shares of the airline’s stock valued at $69,205,000 after acquiring an additional 1,318,361 shares during the period. Finally, Norges Bank acquired a new stake in shares of Southwest Airlines during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $44,210,000. 78.22% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

NYSE LUV opened at $28.35 on Monday. The company has a current ratio of 1.14, a quick ratio of 1.07 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.76. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $31.61 and a 200 day simple moving average of $28.54. The company has a market cap of $16.92 billion, a P/E ratio of 37.80, a P/E/G ratio of 0.78 and a beta of 1.16. Southwest Airlines Co. has a 1 year low of $21.91 and a 1 year high of $39.53.

Southwest Airlines ( NYSE:LUV Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, January 25th. The airline reported $0.37 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.12 by $0.25. Southwest Airlines had a net margin of 1.91% and a return on equity of 9.40%. The firm had revenue of $6.82 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $6.75 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned ($0.38) EPS. The business’s revenue was up 10.5% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Southwest Airlines Co. will post 1.86 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, March 27th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, March 6th will be issued a $0.18 dividend. This represents a $0.72 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.54%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, March 5th. Southwest Airlines’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 96.00%.

A number of research firms have recently issued reports on LUV. Citigroup boosted their price target on shares of Southwest Airlines from $25.00 to $30.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, December 18th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upgraded shares of Southwest Airlines from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their price target for the company from $28.00 to $42.00 in a report on Tuesday, February 20th. Argus upgraded shares of Southwest Airlines from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $40.00 price target on the stock in a report on Tuesday, March 12th. TD Cowen upped their price objective on shares of Southwest Airlines from $20.00 to $26.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research note on Friday, January 26th. Finally, Raymond James upped their price objective on shares of Southwest Airlines from $34.00 to $36.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, January 26th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have issued a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $32.00.

Southwest Airlines Co operates as a passenger airline company that provides scheduled air transportation services in the United States and near-international markets. As of December 31, 2023, the company operated a total fleet of 817 Boeing 737 aircraft; and served 121 destinations in 42 states, the District of Columbia, and the Commonwealth of Puerto Rico, as well as ten near-international countries, including Mexico, Jamaica, the Bahamas, Aruba, the Dominican Republic, Costa Rica, Belize, Cuba, the Cayman Islands, and Turks and Caicos.

