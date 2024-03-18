S&P Global Inc. (NYSE:SPGI) Stock Holdings Decreased by Daymark Wealth Partners LLC

Daymark Wealth Partners LLC decreased its stake in shares of S&P Global Inc. (NYSE:SPGI – Free Report) by 9.4% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 2,536 shares of the business services provider’s stock after selling 262 shares during the period. Daymark Wealth Partners LLC’s holdings in S&P Global were worth $1,117,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. IFP Advisors Inc boosted its holdings in shares of S&P Global by 9.3% in the 4th quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 4,892 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $2,155,000 after buying an additional 416 shares during the period. Elevated Capital Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of S&P Global by 8.5% during the fourth quarter. Elevated Capital Advisors LLC now owns 1,534 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $676,000 after purchasing an additional 120 shares during the last quarter. Wedmont Private Capital raised its position in shares of S&P Global by 5.8% during the 4th quarter. Wedmont Private Capital now owns 3,069 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $1,326,000 after purchasing an additional 168 shares during the period. Coho Partners Ltd. acquired a new position in S&P Global during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $506,000. Finally, Bartlett & CO. Wealth Management LLC lifted its position in S&P Global by 1.6% in the 4th quarter. Bartlett & CO. Wealth Management LLC now owns 125,530 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $55,464,000 after purchasing an additional 2,011 shares during the last quarter. 85.50% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several research analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Royal Bank of Canada reissued an “outperform” rating and issued a $500.00 price target on shares of S&P Global in a research note on Friday, February 9th. Raymond James lifted their price target on S&P Global from $422.00 to $452.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 9th. Finally, TheStreet raised shares of S&P Global from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Monday, November 27th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $446.25.

Insider Activity at S&P Global

In related news, CEO Douglas L. Peterson sold 6,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $424.74, for a total value of $2,548,440.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 162,530 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $69,032,992.20. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. 0.10% of the stock is owned by insiders.

S&P Global Stock Performance

SPGI stock opened at $422.81 on Monday. The company has a market capitalization of $132.80 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 51.37, a P/E/G ratio of 2.44 and a beta of 1.15. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $435.42 and a two-hundred day moving average of $409.11. The company has a quick ratio of 0.84, a current ratio of 0.84 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.33. S&P Global Inc. has a 12 month low of $327.08 and a 12 month high of $461.16.

S&P Global (NYSE:SPGI – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 8th. The business services provider reported $3.13 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.15 by ($0.02). S&P Global had a net margin of 21.02% and a return on equity of 11.34%. The company had revenue of $3.15 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.13 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $2.54 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 7.3% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that S&P Global Inc. will post 14 EPS for the current fiscal year.

S&P Global Increases Dividend

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, March 12th. Investors of record on Tuesday, February 27th were given a dividend of $0.91 per share. This represents a $3.64 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.86%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, February 26th. This is an increase from S&P Global’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.90. S&P Global’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 44.23%.

S&P Global Profile

S&P Global Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides credit ratings, benchmarks, analytics, and workflow solutions in the global capital, commodity, and automotive markets. It operates through S&P Global Market Intelligence, S&P Global Ratings, S&P Global Commodity Insights, S&P Global Mobility, and S&P Dow Jones Indices segments.

Featured Articles

