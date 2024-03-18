SPDR MSCI USA StrategicFactors ETF (NYSEARCA:QUS) Shares Sold by Cornerstone Wealth Management LLC

Cornerstone Wealth Management LLC reduced its stake in SPDR MSCI USA StrategicFactors ETF (NYSEARCA:QUS – Free Report) by 2.0% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 9,598 shares of the company’s stock after selling 195 shares during the period. Cornerstone Wealth Management LLC owned approximately 0.12% of SPDR MSCI USA StrategicFactors ETF worth $1,268,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of QUS. Theory Financial LLC purchased a new position in SPDR MSCI USA StrategicFactors ETF in the third quarter valued at $3,511,000. HBW Advisory Services LLC increased its holdings in SPDR MSCI USA StrategicFactors ETF by 78.8% in the third quarter. HBW Advisory Services LLC now owns 14,212 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,715,000 after buying an additional 6,264 shares during the last quarter. Blair William & Co. IL purchased a new position in shares of SPDR MSCI USA StrategicFactors ETF during the third quarter worth about $74,000. LPL Financial LLC grew its holdings in shares of SPDR MSCI USA StrategicFactors ETF by 5.8% during the third quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 461,888 shares of the company’s stock worth $55,741,000 after purchasing an additional 25,402 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Garrett Wealth Advisory Group LLC grew its holdings in shares of SPDR MSCI USA StrategicFactors ETF by 2.1% during the third quarter. Garrett Wealth Advisory Group LLC now owns 137,219 shares of the company’s stock worth $16,560,000 after purchasing an additional 2,857 shares during the last quarter.

SPDR MSCI USA StrategicFactors ETF Stock Performance

Shares of QUS stock opened at $141.99 on Monday. SPDR MSCI USA StrategicFactors ETF has a 1 year low of $109.67 and a 1 year high of $143.44. The firm has a market cap of $1.14 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.46 and a beta of 0.92. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $137.81 and its two-hundred day moving average is $129.62.

SPDR MSCI USA StrategicFactors ETF Company Profile

The SPDR MSCI USA StrategicFactors ETF (QUS) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in total market equity. The fund tracks an index of US large- and mid-cap stocks comprising three equally weighted subindexes with value, quality and minimum volatility factor strategies. QUS was launched on Apr 16, 2015 and is managed by State Street.

