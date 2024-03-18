Spirit AeroSystems Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:SPR) Receives $30.72 Consensus Target Price from Analysts

Spirit AeroSystems Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:SPR – Get Free Report) has been assigned an average rating of “Hold” from the nineteen ratings firms that are presently covering the company, MarketBeat Ratings reports. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation, eight have assigned a hold recommendation and ten have assigned a buy recommendation to the company. The average 1 year price target among brokerages that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $30.72.

Several equities research analysts have recently weighed in on SPR shares. Citigroup assumed coverage on Spirit AeroSystems in a research report on Wednesday, January 17th. They set a “buy” rating and a $39.00 price target on the stock. Stifel Nicolaus lifted their price target on Spirit AeroSystems from $28.00 to $30.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 7th. KeyCorp began coverage on shares of Spirit AeroSystems in a report on Wednesday, January 17th. They set a “sector weight” rating for the company. StockNews.com raised Spirit AeroSystems from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 7th. Finally, Truist Financial increased their price objective on Spirit AeroSystems from $26.00 to $30.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 10th.

Shares of SPR stock opened at $32.26 on Friday. Spirit AeroSystems has a 12-month low of $14.65 and a 12-month high of $36.34. The company has a 50 day moving average of $29.41 and a 200-day moving average of $25.42. The firm has a market cap of $3.74 billion, a P/E ratio of -5.32, a PEG ratio of 7.70 and a beta of 1.74.

Spirit AeroSystems (NYSE:SPR – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 6th. The aerospace company reported $0.48 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.32 by ($0.84). The company had revenue of $1.81 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.74 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned ($1.46) EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 37.3% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts expect that Spirit AeroSystems will post 0.48 EPS for the current year.

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. AQR Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Spirit AeroSystems during the third quarter valued at approximately $6,748,000. Advisors Asset Management Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Spirit AeroSystems by 4.2% in the 3rd quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc. now owns 23,604 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $381,000 after purchasing an additional 960 shares in the last quarter. Aigen Investment Management LP purchased a new stake in Spirit AeroSystems during the third quarter worth $294,000. Graham Capital Management L.P. bought a new stake in Spirit AeroSystems during the 3rd quarter valued at $934,000. Finally, Retirement Planning Co of New England Inc. boosted its position in Spirit AeroSystems by 83.4% during the third quarter. Retirement Planning Co of New England Inc. now owns 70,589 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $1,139,000 after purchasing an additional 32,110 shares in the last quarter. 88.05% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Spirit AeroSystems Holdings, Inc engages in the design, engineering, manufacture, and marketing of commercial aerostructures worldwide. It operates through three segments: Commercial, Defense & Space, and Aftermarket. The Commercial segment offers forward, mid, and rear fuselage sections and systems, floor beams, nacelles, struts/pylons, horizontal and vertical stabilizers, flaps and slats flight control surfaces, wing structures, and wing systems.

