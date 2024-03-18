STAG Industrial, Inc. (NYSE:STAG) Shares Purchased by Teachers Retirement System of The State of Kentucky

Teachers Retirement System of The State of Kentucky increased its holdings in shares of STAG Industrial, Inc. (NYSE:STAG – Free Report) by 94.2% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 60,993 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after purchasing an additional 29,593 shares during the quarter. Teachers Retirement System of The State of Kentucky’s holdings in STAG Industrial were worth $2,105,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the business. B. Riley Wealth Advisors Inc. increased its holdings in shares of STAG Industrial by 8.2% during the third quarter. B. Riley Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 10,666 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $369,000 after purchasing an additional 811 shares during the period. American Century Companies Inc. grew its holdings in STAG Industrial by 18.5% during the third quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 48,669 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $1,680,000 after acquiring an additional 7,615 shares during the period. Creative Planning grew its holdings in STAG Industrial by 5.2% during the third quarter. Creative Planning now owns 13,647 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $471,000 after acquiring an additional 680 shares during the period. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio grew its holdings in STAG Industrial by 3.5% during the third quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio now owns 332,097 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $11,461,000 after acquiring an additional 11,384 shares during the period. Finally, Morgan Stanley grew its holdings in STAG Industrial by 6.0% during the third quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 1,360,812 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $46,962,000 after acquiring an additional 76,588 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 88.68% of the company’s stock.

Get STAG Industrial alerts:

Insider Activity

In other STAG Industrial news, CAO Jaclyn Paul sold 12,900 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, December 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $38.57, for a total value of $497,553.00. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer now owns 10,916 shares in the company, valued at $421,030.12. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In other news, EVP Jeffrey M. Sullivan sold 19,650 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, December 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $38.84, for a total value of $763,206.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CAO Jaclyn Paul sold 12,900 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, December 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $38.57, for a total value of $497,553.00. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 10,916 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $421,030.12. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders sold 57,550 shares of company stock valued at $2,231,759. Company insiders own 1.10% of the company’s stock.

STAG Industrial Price Performance

STAG Industrial Dividend Announcement

STAG Industrial stock opened at $37.21 on Monday. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $37.88 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $36.54. The firm has a market cap of $6.76 billion, a PE ratio of 34.45, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 5.36 and a beta of 1.02. STAG Industrial, Inc. has a one year low of $31.64 and a one year high of $39.61. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.76, a current ratio of 1.79 and a quick ratio of 1.79.

The business also recently declared a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, April 15th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, March 28th will be paid a $0.1233 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, March 27th. This represents a $1.48 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.98%. STAG Industrial’s payout ratio is 137.04%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

STAG has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. Royal Bank of Canada increased their price target on STAG Industrial from $39.00 to $40.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Friday, February 16th. Robert W. Baird reissued a “neutral” rating and set a $41.00 price objective (up previously from $38.00) on shares of STAG Industrial in a report on Friday, January 5th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $38.50.

Check Out Our Latest Stock Analysis on STAG Industrial

STAG Industrial Company Profile

(Free Report)

We are a REIT focused on the acquisition, ownership, and operation of industrial properties throughout the United States. Our platform is designed to (i) identify properties for acquisition that offer relative value across CBRE-EA Tier 1 industrial real estate markets, industries, and tenants through the principled application of our proprietary risk assessment model, (ii) provide growth through sophisticated industrial operation and an attractive opportunity set, and (iii) capitalize our business appropriately given the characteristics of our assets.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for STAG Industrial Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for STAG Industrial and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.