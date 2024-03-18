Star Holdings (NASDAQ:STHO) Major Shareholder Acquires $194,334.66 in Stock

Star Holdings (NASDAQ:STHO – Get Free Report) major shareholder Cowen Inc. bought 15,903 shares of Star stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 8th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $12.22 per share, with a total value of $194,334.66. Following the completion of the acquisition, the insider now directly owns 1,000,920 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $12,231,242.40. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Large shareholders that own at least 10% of a company’s stock are required to disclose their transactions with the SEC.

Cowen Inc. also recently made the following trade(s):

On Wednesday, March 6th, Cowen Inc. bought 9,307 shares of Star stock. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $12.01 per share, with a total value of $111,777.07.

On Monday, March 11th, Cowen Inc. purchased 5,043 shares of Star stock. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $12.02 per share, with a total value of $60,616.86.

Star Trading Up 1.7 %

NASDAQ STHO opened at $11.87 on Monday. The stock has a market capitalization of $158.11 million and a P/E ratio of -0.81. Star Holdings has a 52-week low of $10.76 and a 52-week high of $20.79. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $12.34 and a 200 day moving average price of $12.54. The company has a quick ratio of 9.14, a current ratio of 9.14 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.44.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Star ( NASDAQ:STHO Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 27th. The company reported $4.96 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. Star had a negative net margin of 159.60% and a negative return on equity of 45.31%. The firm had revenue of $37.22 million during the quarter.

A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in STHO. BlackRock Inc. purchased a new position in Star in the first quarter valued at about $18,813,000. State Street Corp acquired a new stake in shares of Star in the first quarter valued at approximately $9,135,000. Cowen Investment Management LLC grew its position in shares of Star by 193.0% in the second quarter. Cowen Investment Management LLC now owns 659,789 shares of the company’s stock valued at $9,679,000 after purchasing an additional 434,585 shares during the last quarter. Saba Capital Management L.P. grew its position in shares of Star by 263.8% in the third quarter. Saba Capital Management L.P. now owns 559,321 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,003,000 after purchasing an additional 405,584 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Balyasny Asset Management L.P. acquired a new stake in Star during the first quarter worth approximately $6,532,000. 79.00% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Star

Star Holdings engages in the non-ground lease related commercial real estate businesses in the United States. Its portfolio primarily comprises interest in the Asbury Park Waterfront and Magnolia Green residential development projects. Star Holdings is based in New York, New York.

